Gayle King Hosts Live Weekly, Pandemic-Themed SiriusXM Radio Show

Acclaimed journalist and “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King now has her own radio show on SiriusXM focused on living in a pandemic.

Called “Gayle King in the House,” the limited series will consist of six episodes, featuring King taking call-ins from listeners to discuss timely social issues like coping with social distancing and the ongoing pandemic. Topics including mental health, managing emotional stress, and how to navigate the sudden homeschooling of rowdy kids are among many King is expected to address on the show.

The show will debut April 23 on SiriusXM Stars channel 109 at 5 p.m. eastern time and re-air throughout the week, SiriusXM said. Listeners can reach the show by dialing (888) 947-8277.

“Gayle connects with her audience in a manner few can,” SiriusXM Chief Content Officer Scott Greenstein said in a statement Tuesday. “It speaks volumes about her intelligence and warmth that people trust her to speak about their personal struggles and triumphs, and I’m especially thrilled that our listeners will have the opportunity to hear from Gayle in these troubling times.”

Prior to joining CBS News in 2011, King was inducted into the Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame in 2018 for her prolific career in journalism — which has included interviews with former President Barack Obama and wife Michelle, Tesla founder Elon Musk, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and hundreds of pop culture icons.

King said in a statement Tuesday, “As unsettling as this is, I believe we’ll make it through. While it’s crucial to be socially distant it’s just as important for us to be emotionally connected and engaged with each other.”

“I can’t wait until Thursday,” King added. “Call me!”