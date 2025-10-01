Note: This story contains spoilers from “Gen V” Season 2, Episode 5.

Jaz Sinclair unlocked new levels of Marie Moreau’s power as she finally found her sister Annabeth (Keeya King) in the latest episode of “Gen V,” which also featured a glimpse into how the Homelander comparisons are getting to the blood-bender’s head.

Episode 5 of “Gen V” Season 2, titled “The Kids Are Not Alright,” was jam-packed. Aside from Sam’s (Asa Germann) tumultuous visit to his family and viewers learning the truth of how Andre (Chance Perdomo) died, Marie, Emma (Lizze Broadway) and Jordan Li (London Thor and Derek Luh) are once again trapped in Cipher’s (Hamish Linklater) Elmira experimentation facility after they attempted to save Cate (Maddie Phillips).

While behind bars, Cipher explains to Marie that the only way that he will free her and her friends is if she agrees to continue training with him. As we’ve seen, Cipher is hellbent on pushing the limits of her power, especially after she successfully levitated Jordan without killing them.

“I don’t want you to be a weapon,” Cipher tells Marie. “You are salvation — my life, your life, all our lives will be better once you have ascended to your full potential. Can I get an amen?”

And while Marie sometimes tries to play coy, she knows it’s true. Earlier in the episode, she even admits that her powers have reached an entirely new level.

“As much as I wanted to deny it, Cipher’s right,” Marie told her friends. “I am stronger than I’ve ever been. I can feel it. When he was attacking me, I felt like I could destroy the whole arena.”

Sinclair says this season viewers are seeing the flicker of Marie’s passion for power.

“We definitely saw the underbelly of that this season. It was always kind of like, I really want to be powerful. I really want to be in The Seven, which is— everybody wants that,” Sinclair explains. “Most of the season, she’s like, ‘Miss me with the I’m the chosen on” narrative,’” she added, sharing that later on in the season is when Marie feels the rumors are true — she just might be stronger than Homelander.

“That’s the moment when [Marie’s] like, ‘I heard it from more than one person, so then it must be true,’ and definitely let it get to her head,” Sinclair said, adding that she lives for Marie’s complexity and sometimes dastardly personality.

“[For me] as an actor, I loved that shit,” Sinclair shared. “I love that she’s flawed. I love that she makes bad choices. I love that she’s clumsy and awkward. I loved getting possessed by Godolkin, like any time I get to show a different aspect of Marie, it’s really fun.”

By the end of the episode, that’s exactly what’s revealed; Marie possesses a skill that it appears no other supe has ever had: the power of resurrection.

Since last season, Marie has been on a search looking for her sister Annabeth. In Episode 3, it’s revealed that Annabeth, whom Marie hasn’t seen since she was a child, has been living with her aunt. And at the end of Episode 5, Marie and the gang find out that Cipher’s been holding Annabeth captive, and now he’s threatening to kill Annabeth if she doesn’t agree to her terms.

Sinclair said writers told her ahead of filming that this would be the season Annabeth finally appeared.

“I got told before we started filming that we were going to bring in my sister, so I was really excited,” Sinclair said. “You just never know where it’s going to end up after everything is said and done. So much of Marie’s why is connecting with her sister and becoming a family … with [the writers] writing in those scenes, there was such a lush imaginative escape around Annabeth for me as an actor and for Marie.”

She continued: “Those scenes were really easy because it was just so visceral. It was just so, ‘I can’t believe you’re here right now,’ [it’s] so important to [Marie]. I loved getting to do that payoff, and I also love working with Keeya, so it was fun. She’s such a good actress and brought it every time. I love the Annabeth of it all.”

Luckily, Cate’s broken powers helped her and Emma escape and unlock Jordan and Marie from their cells, but by the time they got to Annabeth, it was too late, as they found Annabeth dead and bloodied on the ground. With time running out, Marie pulled all her powers together to seal Annabeth’s wounds and restore her life.

“Gen V” Season 2 releases new episodes Wednesdays on Prime Video.