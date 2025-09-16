‘Gen V’ Release Schedule: What Time Does Season 2 Premiere?

“Gen V” is back for its sophomore season after over a year away.

The second season of the series juggles both the storylines from “Gen V” Season 1, but also the ramifications from what took place in “The Boys” Season 4. Marie, Emma, and Jordan return to campus reluctantly as the country teeters on the edge of a Human/Supes war.

Here’s everything you need to know about where and when to tune in for the second season of Prime Video’s “Gen V.”

When does “Gen V” Season 2 come out?

The second season of “Gen V” begins on Wednesday, Sept. 17.

What time do “Gen V” episodes come out?

New “Gen V” Season 2 episodes will debut at midnight PT/3 a.m. ET on Prime Video.

Are episodes released weekly or all at once?

Episodes of “Gen V” will debut with a handful of episodes before switching to week-to-week premieres. The first three episodes will drop together as a mini-binge on premiere day, and single episodes will release weekly after that until the season ends.

Here is the full rundown of “Gen V” Season 2’s release schedule:

Episode 1 – Sept. 17

Episode 2 – Sept. 17

Episode 3 – Sept. 17

Episode 4 – Sept. 24

Episode 5 – Oct. 1

Episode 6 – Oct. 8

Episode 7 – Oct. 15

Episode 8 – Oct. 22

How can I watch “Gen V” Season 2?

“Gen V” Season 2 will be streaming exclusively on Prime Video beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 17.

What is “Gen V” Season 2 about?

Season 2 begins in the wake of both “Gen V” Season 1 and the events from “The Boys” Season 4 that put the country on the brink of a war between Humans and Supes. Marie, Emma, and Jordan return to Godolkin with some reluctance and are immediately thrown into things dealing with the new Dean Cipher and former friends Cate and Sam being heralded as heroes of the college.

Who is in “Gen V” Season 2?

“Gen V” Season 2 returns stars Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann and Sean Patrick Thomas. The season also adds Hamish Linklater to the cast as Dean Cipher.

Watch the trailer: