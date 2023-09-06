A new generation of supes is on the rise in the first trailer for “Gen V,” Prime Video’s upcoming spin-off of their subversive hit superhero show “The Boys.”

The series from Amazon’s streamer sets to expand “The Boys’” world of hyper-capitalist superheroes and corrupted mega-corporations by introducing the students of Godolkin University. The superhero-only college, complete with a bronzed Homelander statue, is where the young upstarts train to become the next generation of celebrated (and lucrative) heroes like the Seven.

Per the series’ press release, “You know what happens when supes go bad, but not all superheroes start out corrupt. Beyond the typical college chaos of finding oneself and partying, these kids are facing explosive situations… literally. As the students vie for popularity and good grades, it’s clear that the stakes are much higher when super powers are involved. When the group of young supes discover that something bigger and sinister is going on at school, they’re put to the test: Will they be the heroes or the villains of their stories?”

“Gen V” debuts on Prime Video with three episodes on Friday, Sept. 29. New episodes will debut weekly until the finale on Nov. 3.

“Gen V” stars Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas and Marco Pigossi, with guest stars Clancy Brown and Jason Ritter. The series also promises some crossover appearances from “The Boys,” including Jessie T. Usher (A-Train), Colby Minifie (Ashley), Claudia Doumit (Victoria Neuman) and P.J. Byrne (Adam Bourke).

Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters (“Agent Carter”) are showrunners and executive producers, with Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Craig Rosenberg, Nelson Cragg, Zak Schwartz, Erica Rosbe and Michaela Starr executive producing.

Brant Englestein, Sarah Carbiener, Lisa Kussner, Gabriel Garcia, Aisha Porter-Christie, Judalina Neira and Loreli Alanís are co-executive producers. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios, in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures and Original Film.