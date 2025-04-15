Gene Hackman’s Wife Googled COVID Symptoms, Ordered Oxygen Canisters Before Dying of Hantavirus

Gene Hackman’s wife Betsy Arakawa spent time during her final days suffering from hantavirus Googling symptoms for COVID and ordering oxygen canisters to her New Mexico home.

Investigators went through Arakawa’s Google search history and emails in the days leading up to her and Hackman’s death after finding her laptop unlocked in the home, according to an incident report covered wide Tuesday. The laptop was found in the hallway near the bathroom in which Arakawa’s body was found and included an Amazon purchase of “several Boost Oxygen canisters” and emails about falling ill to COVID, according to the investigator.

“He advised he found the computer unlocked and observed Betsy had conducted a search on Google,” the report read. “The search was in reference to ‘breathing techniques,’ or something similar to the matter.”

Another investigator noted in the report they found an email sent by Arakawa on the morning of Feb. 11 canceling an appointment due to COVID-like symptoms.

“G woke up today with flu/cold-like symptoms, did a COVID test, negative. But out of abundance of caution, I should cancel my appt tomorrow and rebook, say, in a couple of weeks, last week of Feb. if something is available,” the email read.

The report added that Arakawa “never opened or sent additional emails” after Feb. 11. She is estimated to have died of the rare, rodent-born hantavirus on Feb. 12.

Arakawa and Hackman’s bodies were found in their home on Feb. 26. After medical examinations, it was determined that Arakawa died from the rodent-born hantavirus a week before Hackman died from cardiovascular disease and advanced Alzheimer’s.

“It is reasonable to conclude that Mr. Hackman probably died around Feb. 18. Based on the circumstances, it is reasonable to conclude that Mrs. Hackman passed away first, with Feb. 11 being the last time that she was known to be alive,” New Mexico OMI chief medical investigator Dr. Heather Jarrell said. “There is no reliable scientific method to accurately determine the exact time or date of death.”

“I would assume that that is the case, given his Alzheimer’s status, that Mr. Hackman was able to live on his own and survive,” Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza then explained of the week difference in their given times of death.

The two-time Oscar winner, his pianist wife of 34 years and one of their dogs were found dead after a home maintenance worker called in a welfare check. Two other dogs were found alive on the property.