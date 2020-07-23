‘General Hospital’ Sets Return Date for New Episodes During Pandemic

“General Hospital” will begin airing new episodes beginning Aug. 3.

The ABC soap resumed filming on Wednesday following its four-month shutdown amid the coronavirus pandemic. It will become the second soap, following “The Bold and The Beautiful,” to get back behind the camera. “The Bold and the Beautiful” aired its first new episode on Monday.

“General Hospital” has been airing reruns for the last few weeks as the stockpile of pre-taped episodes ran dry at the end of May.

As part of that show’s new safety protocols, the cast and crew are all tested for coronavirus on a daily basis. The show has also hired a COVID-19 director who is on set at all times to make sure proper protocols are followed as set forth by L.A. County, the City of Los Angeles, and each of the Hollywood guilds.

Here are the new episodes that ABC plans to air:

MONDAY, AUGUST 3, 2020

Nelle is shaken. Jax is impressed with Nina’s strength. Ned and Olivia clash. Valentin meets with Brook Lynn. Portia has an uncomfortable encounter.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 4, 2020

Carly comes home to a distraught Sonny. Valentin and Martin strategize. Brook Lynn interrupts Ned. Monica is committed to a cause. Nelle is confrontational.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 5, 2020

Sonny has a crisis of conscience. Valentin propositions Sam. Alexis gets a visit from an old friend. Willow and Michael grow closer. Nelle demands to see Wiley.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 6, 2020

Jordan confides in Jason. Maxie and Lucy agree on a decision about Deception. Sam and Carly bond over a common struggle. Curtis runs into Chase. Cyrus meets with Brando.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 7, 2020

Sonny visits with Brando. Cyrus continues to manipulate Jordan. Finn and Portia bond over the relationships they have with their daughters. Maxie has seconds thoughts. Anna defends Peter.