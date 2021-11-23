‘General Hospital’ Star Steve Burton Confirms Exit Over COVID Vaccine Mandate

Actor Steve Burton has announced his exit from “General Hospital.”

The star, who plays Jason Morgan on the long-running soap opera, shared the news on Instagram Tuesday.

“I know that there’s been a lot of rumors and speculations about me and ‘General Hospital,’ and I wanted you to hear it from me personally. Unfortunately, ‘General Hospital’ has let me go because of the vaccine mandate,” Burton said in a video post. “I did apply for my medical and religious exemptions and both of those were denied ­­, which, you know hurts, but this is also about personal freedom to me.”

He continued: “I don’t think anybody should lose their livelihood over this. But with that being said, you know me, I’ll always be grateful for my time at ‘General Hospital.’ I love it there. I grew up there. I grew up with some of you, so I’ll always be grateful, and I believe that when one door closes, multiple doors open. That’s always been my perspective, so I am excited to see what the future brings.”

Burton said that if “one day” the vaccine mandates “are lifted,” he would be open to returning to the show.

“That would be an honor, and if not I’m going to take this amazing experience, move forward and be forever grateful. And I’ve got to say I am forever grateful for your love and your support over the years, it means so much to me,” he said. “So, thank you. I don’t know what my last air date is. It may have aired, it might be tomorrow or the next day, I’m not sure but I want you guys to have an awesome Thanksgiving.”

Burton’s exit from “General Hospital” follows Ingo Rademacher’s (Jax) departure. He exited after publicly voicing his opposition to the production’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

TheWrap has reached out to ABC for comment.