Genevieve Padalecki to Play Jared Padalecki’s Wife on The CW’s ‘Walker’ Series

The real-life married couple met on set of “Supernatural”

| September 14, 2020 @ 4:10 PM
Jared and Genevieve Padalecki

Jared and Genevieve Padalecki will get to play husband and wife on-screen as well as in real life on The CW’s “Walker” series.

The reboot of the long-running CBS series “Walker, Texas Ranger” stars “Supernatural” leading man Jared Padalecki as Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two, and Genevieve will play his late wife, Emily, in flashbacks.

Padalecki’s longtime gig “Supernatural,” on which he’s played Sam Winchester since 2005, is coming to an end with the return of its fifteenth and final season next month.

The pair met on the set of “Supernatural” when Genevieve, nee Cortese, played Ruby in Season 4. They were married in 2010 and share three children.

More to come…

