The latest installment of NatGeo’s “Genius” spotlights the individual brilliance of America’s two most notable civil rights activists Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X.

The network kicked off Black History Month with the premiere of its fourth season of “Genius,” titled “Genius: MLK/X,” which provides a new perspective on the life, work and cultural impact of King and X. The pilot episode was written by Jeff Stetson (“The Meeting”), and Raphael Jackson Jr. and Damione Macdeon serve as showrunners and executive producers, alongside executive producers Reggie Rock Bythewood, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Ron Howard and Brian Grazer

The series stars Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Aaron Pierre, and premieres Thursday, Feb. 1, on National Geographic. Here’s everything you need to know about the release schedule for “Genius: MLK/X.”

When does “Genius: MLK/X” premiere?

“Genius: MLK/X” premieres with the first two episodes Thursday, Feb. 1, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on National Geographic. Two episodes will premiere weekly through Feb. 22.

Where is “Genius: MLK/X” streaming?

Episodes of “Genius: MLK/X” will stream on Disney+ and Hulu the day after their linear premiere.

What is “Genius: MLK/X” about?

Per the official synopsis of the series, it will follow “both King and X from their formative years, where they were molded by strong fathers and traumatic injustices, to their rich, parallel stories as they shaped their identities and became the change they wished to see in the world. Influenced as children by different upbringings and experiences: King by the Jim Crow-era South and life in the church before finding his voice at Morehouse and Boston University, and X growing up under the constant, deadly violence of the Klan and falling into a life of vice and incarceration where he was introduced to the Nation of Islam and found his voice. The two visionaries ultimately rose to pioneer a movement.”

How many episodes are in “Genius MLK/X”?

This season of the anthology series consists of eight episodes.

Who is in the “Genius: MLK/X” cast?

The “Genius: MLK/X” cast includes Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Aaron Pierre as Malcolm X, Weruche Opia as Coretta Scott King and Jayme Lawson as Betty Shabazz.

Here’s the full episode release guide for “Genius MLK/X.”

Take a look at when the episodes premiere.

Episode 1: "Graduation" — Thursday, Feb. 1

Episode 2: "Who We Are" — Thursday, Feb. 1

Episode 3: "Protect Us" — Thursday, Feb. 8

Episode 4: "Watch the Throne" — Thursday, Feb. 8

Episode 5: "Matriarchs" —Thursday, Feb. 15

Episode 6: "The American Promise" — Thursday, Feb. 15

Episode 7: "The Sword and the Shield" — Thursday, Feb. 22

Episode 8: "Can You Imagine" — Thursday, Feb. 22

Watch the trailer below.