‘Gentefied’ Renewed by Netflix for Season 2

Cast will do a charity table read on Wednesday

| May 18, 2020 @ 3:00 PM Last Updated: May 18, 2020 @ 4:31 PM

GENTEFIELD

Netflix has renewed “Gentefied” for a second season.

The series is produced by “Ugly Betty” star America Ferrera.

To celebrate the show’s new season, the cast and creators will do a table read on Wednesday, May 20 on the Netflix is a Joke Youtube channelThe cast will be raising awareness for Proyecto Pastoral, a non-for-profit in Boyle Heights that has pivoted their entire organization to address the impacts of COVID-19 on the low-income families and residents they serve. The table read will be hosted by George Lopez.

Also Read: 70% of Netflix's Top 10 Titles Over First Month of Daily Lists Were - Surprise - Netflix Originals

“Gentefied” stars Joaquín Cosío, Karrie Martin, JJ Soria and Carlos Santos. Monica Macer serves as showrunner and executive producer. Charles D. King of MACRO produces along with Ferrera of Take Fountain, Teri Weinberg of Yellow Brick Road, Kim Roth and Aaliyah Williams.

Here is the logline for the series:

Created by two Chicano first-gen writers, “Gentefi” is a half-hour dramatic comedy adapted from the 2017 Sundance digital darling of the same name. In this badass bilingual series about family, community, brown love, and the displacement that disrupts it all, three Mexican-American cousins struggle to chase the American Dream, even while that same dream threatens the things they hold most dear: their neighborhood, their immigrant grandfather, and the family taco shop. Set in a rapidly changing Los Angeles, the Spanglish dramedy will navigate important themes like identity, class, and balancing insta-fame with translating memes for their parents. But most importantly, “Gentefied” will settle once and for all how to pronounce Latinx.

19 Movie and TV Casts That Reunited Remotely During Coronavirus, From 'The Goonies' to 'Full House' (Photos)

  • The Goonies Reunion Josh Gad/YouTube
  • Warner Bros.
  • hamilton musical Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage
  • NBC
  • Daphne Zuniga Melrose Place Fox
  • Contagion Laurence Fishburne Kate Winslet Warner Bros.
  • The Wonders That Thing You Do Twentieth Century Fox
  • High School Musical Disney Channel
  • Parks and Recreation NBC
  • Photo by ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images
  • My So-Called Life ABC
  • Nickelodeon
  • maze runner death cure ya films 20th Century Studios
  • Disney Channel
  • Danny DeVito Taxi NBC
  • chuck NBC
  • The Nanny fran Drescher CBS
  • Chris Cuffaio/NBCU Photo Bank
  • back to the future movies sequels games universal marty mcfly michael j fox doc brown christopher lloyd Universal
  • Community NBC
1 of 20

Stars from “Chuck,” “The Nanny,” “Frasier,” “Taxi” and more have taken part in table reads and Q&A specials

It's not just your old high school and college buddies that are using stay-at-home quarantines during the coronavirus pandemic as an excuse to reconnect with you over Zoom. The casts and teams behind over a dozen beloved shows or films have reunited remotely in recent weeks just to pass the time. Many of the stars are doing conversations for charity, while others are staging full remote episodes or special performances just to perk up a fan's day. In case you missed them earlier, here are all the reunions that took place since the shutdowns began, and we'll add more as they inevitably take place.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE