HBO’s George Carlin Doc Gets May Premiere Date, First Trailer (Video)

HBO’s Original two-part documentary “George Carlin’s American Dream” will debut later this month.

Directed by Judd Apatow (“The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling”) and Michael Bonfiglio (“May It Last: A Portrait of the Avett Brothers”), the doc will air on HBO on back-to-back nights, with Part 1 premiering on Friday, May 20 at 8:00-9:55 p.m. ET/PT, followed by on Saturday, May 21, at the same time.

Both episodes will be available to stream on HBO Max beginning Friday, May 20.

HBO also debuted the first trailer for “George Carlin’s American Dream” on Monday, which you can watch below.

The two-part doc chronicles the life and five-decade comedy career of Carlin. Featuring a “treasure trove of never-before-seen archival material” including films, photos, audio recordings, letters and diaries, “George Carlin’s American Dream” also features interviews with an arsenal of comedic talents including Chris Rock, Jerry Seinfeld, Patton Oswalt, Stephen Colbert, Bill Burr, Bette Midler, W. Kamau Bell, Sam Jay, Judy Gold and Jon Stewart. Additionally, Carlin’s daughter Kelly Carlin, manager Jerry Hamza, second wife Sally Wade and his brother, the late Patrick Carlin, share memories of the legendary comedian.

Per a release, “The documentary tracks Carlin’s rise to fame and opens an intimate window into his personal life, including his childhood in New York City, his long struggle with drugs that took its toll on his health, his brushes with the law, his loving relationship with Brenda, his wife of 36 years, and his second marriage to Sally Wade. Intimate interviews with Carlin and Brenda’s daughter, Kelly Carlin, offer unique insight into her family’s story and her parents’ enduring love and partnership. “

“George Carlin’s American Dream” hails from HBO Documentary Films, Rise Films and Apatow Productions in association with Pulse Films. Directed by Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio, edited by Joe Beshenkovsky, executive produced by Judd Apatow, Michael Bonfiglio, Teddy Leifer, Jerry Hamza, and Kelly Carlin. For HBO, Anna Klein is coordinating producer; Lisa Heller and Nancy Abraham are executive producers.