After President Joe Biden criticized the International Criminal Court for seeking warrants against Israeli leaders for war crimes, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, George Clooney fired back in defense of his wife’s work on the effort, according to a report by the Washington Post. Amal Clooney, an international human rights lawyer, consulted on the case for the ICC.

The A-list actor called top Biden aide Steve Ricchetti to complain about Biden’s criticism of the ICC taking action against Israeli leaders Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity, according to the Post, citing three anonymous sources familiar with the conversation. Clooney took issue in particular with Biden calling the move by the ICC “outrageous,” as well as Biden’s administration expressing openness to imposing sanctions on the ICC.

Clooney’s wife could be subject to those penalties if the U.S. were to seek sanctions against the ICC, according to the Post’s sources, though the administration downplayed the idea that they’d considered sanctions. The ICC’s chief prosector at the same time as its move against Israel’s leaders that it was also seeking to charge Hamas leaders Yehiya Sinwar and two other top leaders of the terrorist group.

The actor himself is scheduled to appear at a Biden campaign fundraiser next Saturday in Los Angeles, with some officials worried Clooney may withdraw from the fundraiser that’s also set to feature Barack Obama, Jimmy Kimmel and frequent Clooney costar Julia Roberts.

A representative for George Clooney did not immediately reply to TheWrap’s request for comment.

In 2020, Clooney donated more than $500,000 to the Biden campaign and cohosted a pandemic-era virtual fundraiser that raised $7 million.

Biden’s criticism of the ICC charges included that it suggests a false symmetry between Israel and Hamas. Amal Clooney previously said in a statement released by the Clooney Foundation for Justice that the ICC prosecutor’s office had sought her help with the investigation and asked her to review evidence of suspected war crimes. The foundation, started by Amal and George, stated that the legal team’s findings were “unanimous.”