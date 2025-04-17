George Clooney Thinks Wes Moore Should Lead the Democratic Party: ‘He’s a Proper Leader’

George Clooney thinks Wes Moore is “levitating” above other possible candidates for leader of the Democratic Party.

In an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, Clooney was asked who had caught his eye in the growing field of potential leaders of the left following their 2024 election defeat. The actor pointed to the governor of Maryland.

“He is the guy that has handled this tragedy in Baltimore beautifully,” Clooney told Tapper. “He had two tours of duty in Afghanistan, active duty. He speaks sort of beautifully. He’s smart. He ran a hedge fund. He ran the Robin Hood Foundation. He’s a proper leader.”

George Clooney on his new Broadway show, his Biden op-ed & who should lead the Democratic Party

Watch the full video here: https://t.co/BkRbnpFfRb pic.twitter.com/noYOJsjhqk — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) April 16, 2025

He continued: “I like him a lot. I think he could be someone we could all join in behind.”

Among the questions, Tapper also asked Clooney about the New York Times op-ed he wrote last July urging President Joe Biden to drop out of the election following a dismal debate performance against Donald Trump. Biden dropped out less than two weeks later. Tapper said the actor was considered “brave” by many for writing the piece.

“I don’t know if it was brave. It was a civic duty,” Clooney said. “I’m a Democrat in Kentucky, so I get it. When I saw people on my side of the street not telling the truth, I thought that was time to … .”

“Are people still mad at you for that?” Tapper then questioned.

“Some people, sure,” Clooney responded. “That’s OK. Listen, the idea of Freedom of Speech — the specific idea of it — is you can’t demand Freedom of Speech and then say, ‘But don’t say bad things about me.’ That’s the deal. You have to take your stand if you believe in it. Take a stand, stand for it and then deal with the consequences. That’s the rules.”