George Floyd’s Family Sues City of Minneapolis, Cops Involved in His Death
Floyd died in police custody on May 25, sparking protests across the country
Daniel Goldblatt | July 15, 2020 @ 10:07 AM
Last Updated: July 15, 2020 @ 10:31 AM
The family of George Floyd has filed a civil lawsuit against the city of Minneapolis and the four police officers involved in his death on May 25.
The lawsuit was filed by an attorney acting as trustee for Floyd’s next of kin, including his children and siblings. The suit specifically names all four police officers who were charged in Floyd’s death as defendants: Derek Chauvin, J. Alexander Kueng, Kiernan Lane and Tou Thao.
The family says in the lawsuit that the Minneapolis Police Department “trains its officers to use deadly force in non-deadly circumstances.” They further say that the neck restraint that Chauvin used on Floyd, which is taught by the police department, “can lead to death.”
In describing the incident that led to George Floyd’s death, the lawsuit says that Floyd did not resist arrest, never threatened the officers and did not attempt to flee. Nonetheless, the family says, “Without provocation or justification, the Defendant Officers took Mr. Floyd to the ground and placed him face down in the street, with the left side of his face pressed against the pavement. Defendants Lane and Kueng kneeled on Mr. Floyd’s back and legs, putting their body weight onto Mr. Floyd and pinning him to the ground.”
Floyd told police several times that he could not breathe but they kept him in that position for nearly nine minutes. The lawsuit says that at one point, Floyd said, “I cannot breathe. I cannot breathe. He’ll kill me. He’ll kill me.”
The lawsuit says that Floyd “was unconscious for approximately four of those minutes, yet the Defendant Officers not only did not help him, but continued to cause George’s death and further extinguish any chance for Mr. Floyd’s survival.”
The lawsuit was filed in Minnesota federal court and is seeking unspecified damages.
Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter, while the other officers are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. All four officers have been fired from the Minneapolis PD.
Floyd’s death was captured on video and sparked protests against police violence all across the country.
Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.
George Floyd Remembered at Minneapolis Memorial Service (Photos)
A memorial service was held for George Floyd in Minneapolis Thursday, ten days after a police officer killed him by using his knee to choke him for more than 8 minutes, while other officers standing by mocked his pleas for help.
All four former Minneapolis police officers involved in the fatal arrest have been charged. Derek Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes, faces second-degree murder charges. The three other officers are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.
Thursday's memorial at North Central University is the first of several; services will also be held in North Carolina and Texas.
Rev. Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy in front of attendees which included the Floyd family, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Reps. Ilhan Omar, Sheila Jackson-Lee and Ayana Pressley, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Martin Luther King III and more.
George Floyd's hearse arrives at North Central University for the first of several memorial services. In the upper right, Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo and Sgt. Dave O'Connor kneel as the hearse drives by.
Floyd's memorial service was streamed on television and online.
Reverend Al Sharpton arrives at George Floyd's memorial service. Sharpton and other mourners wore face masks given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The NAN logo stands for the National Action Network the civil rights organization Sharpton founded in 1991.
George Floyd's casket is prepared before the service. The image in the background is the mural drawn near the sidewalk where he was killed. NAN banners flank the artwork.
Floyd's family stand in solidarity during the service.
Shareeduh Tate, cousin of George Floyd, is held by Brandon Floyd, nephew of George Floyd, as those gathered paused silently for eight minutes and 46 seconds -- the length of time Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck.
Actress Tiffany Haddish weeps during the moment of silence. Other celebrities in attendance were T.I., Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Kevin Hart and Marsai Martin.
Brandon and Philonise Floyd, brothers of George Floyd embrace while listening to Shareeduh Tate speak. The Floyds wore pins emblazoned with "I Can't Breathe" -- their brother's final words.
Pallbearers wheel out George Floyd's golden casket following the service.
Media and on-lookers watch as George Floyd's casket is loaded into a hearse. His body will be transported to his hometown of Raeford, North Carolina, where a private family service will be held on Saturday. A public service will be held Monday in Houston, Texas -- two weeks after his death.
Rev. Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy for Floyd, who was killed in police custody on Memorial Day
