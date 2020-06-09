George Floyd Funeral: How to Stream Tuesday’s Service
The service will begin at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT and stream on BET, CBSN, C-SPAN and Fox News Channel
Lawrence Yee | June 9, 2020 @ 8:30 AM
Last Updated: June 9, 2020 @ 9:01 AM
Photo credit: Getty Images
George Floyd’s funeral will be held on Tuesday, June 9. Floyd died while in police custody on May 25. His death sparked nationwide protests against police brutality and racial inequality.
Below the details for Thursday’s service.
When: Tuesday, June 9 at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT
Where: Fountain of Praise Church in Houston, Texas
How to stream: BET will air commercial-free, live coverage of Floyd’s funeral as part of their “BET Remembers: George Floyd” programming beginning at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT. It will air on BET, BET Her, BET.com, BET’s YouTube Channel and Facebook page. Marc Lamont Hill will anchor.
ABC News will have a special report from Houston hosted by David Muir.
CBSN will also be streaming the service live on their page and app.
Attendees: Mayor Sylvester Turner, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Rev. Al Sharpton, Attorney Benjamin Crump, Slim Thug, Leela James, Paul Wall, Floyd Mayweather, Congressman Al Green, and Bishop James Dixon are among the confirmed guests slated to attend the memorial.
A public memorial was held in Houston on Monday. A service was held last Thursday in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where Floyd was killed. A second service was held on Saturday in Raeford, North Carolina, where Floyd was born.
Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee met with the Floyd family on Monday. According to family attorney Benjamin Crump, Biden spoke with the family for more than an hour. “He listened, heard their pain, and shared in their woe. That compassion meant the world to this grieving family,” Crump tweeted.
President Trump spoke to the Floyd family in the days after George’s death via telephone, but Philonise Floyd (George’s brother) described that conversation as “brief” and Trump “didn’t even give me an opportunity to speak.”
Following Tuesday’s service, Floyd will be buried next to his mother at a cemetery in Pearland, Texas.
George Floyd Remembered at Minneapolis Memorial Service (Photos)
A memorial service was held for George Floyd in Minneapolis Thursday, ten days after a police officer killed him by using his knee to choke him for more than 8 minutes, while other officers standing by mocked his pleas for help.
All four former Minneapolis police officers involved in the fatal arrest have been charged. Derek Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes, faces second-degree murder charges. The three other officers are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.
Thursday's memorial at North Central University is the first of several; services will also be held in North Carolina and Texas.
Rev. Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy in front of attendees which included the Floyd family, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Reps. Ilhan Omar, Sheila Jackson-Lee and Ayana Pressley, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Martin Luther King III and more.
Photo credit: Getty Images
George Floyd's hearse arrives at North Central University for the first of several memorial services. In the upper right, Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo and Sgt. Dave O'Connor kneel as the hearse drives by.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Floyd's memorial service was streamed on television and online.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Reverend Al Sharpton arrives at George Floyd's memorial service. Sharpton and other mourners wore face masks given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The NAN logo stands for the National Action Network the civil rights organization Sharpton founded in 1991.
Photo credit: Getty Images
George Floyd's casket is prepared before the service. The image in the background is the mural drawn near the sidewalk where he was killed. NAN banners flank the artwork.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Floyd's family stand in solidarity during the service.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Shareeduh Tate, cousin of George Floyd, is held by Brandon Floyd, nephew of George Floyd, as those gathered paused silently for eight minutes and 46 seconds -- the length of time Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Actress Tiffany Haddish weeps during the moment of silence. Other celebrities in attendance were T.I., Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Kevin Hart and Marsai Martin.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Brandon and Philonise Floyd, brothers of George Floyd embrace while listening to Shareeduh Tate speak. The Floyds wore pins emblazoned with "I Can't Breathe" -- their brother's final words.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Pallbearers wheel out George Floyd's golden casket following the service.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Media and on-lookers watch as George Floyd's casket is loaded into a hearse. His body will be transported to his hometown of Raeford, North Carolina, where a private family service will be held on Saturday. A public service will be held Monday in Houston, Texas -- two weeks after his death.
Photo credit: Getty Images
1 of 11
Rev. Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy for Floyd, who was killed in police custody on Memorial Day
A memorial service was held for George Floyd in Minneapolis Thursday, ten days after a police officer killed him by using his knee to choke him for more than 8 minutes, while other officers standing by mocked his pleas for help.
All four former Minneapolis police officers involved in the fatal arrest have been charged. Derek Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes, faces second-degree murder charges. The three other officers are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.
Thursday's memorial at North Central University is the first of several; services will also be held in North Carolina and Texas.
Rev. Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy in front of attendees which included the Floyd family, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Reps. Ilhan Omar, Sheila Jackson-Lee and Ayana Pressley, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Martin Luther King III and more.