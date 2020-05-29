George Floyd Protests in Los Angeles Declared an ‘Unlawful Assembly’ After Clashes Between Protesters and Police

Demonstration in Los Angeles is one of many happening nationwide Friday

| May 29, 2020 @ 10:16 PM
LA Protests

ABC 7

After hours of demonstrations that in at least one instance resulted in violence, the Los Angeles police department declared Friday night that protests in Downtown inspired by the death of George Floyd are “an unlawful assembly.” LAPD has also ordered businesses to close, residents to remain home, and demonstrators to disperse.

Citing what it says are “repeated acts of violence & property damage,” LAPD said the zone affected by the order includes the bulk of Downtown Los Angeles, bordered by the 10 freeway in the south, the 101 freeway in the north, the 110 in the west, and Alameda street in the east.

As of 10:15 PM Pacific, local news footage showed several scenes of demonstrators breaking windows, throwing dockless scooters and various forms of vandalism as LAPD deployed in large numbers near the intersection of Spring street and 2nd, close to city hall and LAPD headquarters.

In one instance, police deployed some kind of smoke into a crowd of protesters. It was unclear if the smoke was tear gas or some other substance. See footage here.

More to come…

