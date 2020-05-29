After hours of demonstrations that in at least one instance resulted in violence, the Los Angeles police department declared Friday night that protests in Downtown inspired by the death of George Floyd are “an unlawful assembly.” LAPD has also ordered businesses to close, residents to remain home, and demonstrators to disperse.

Citing what it says are “repeated acts of violence & property damage,” LAPD said the zone affected by the order includes the bulk of Downtown Los Angeles, bordered by the 10 freeway in the south, the 101 freeway in the north, the 110 in the west, and Alameda street in the east.

As of 10:15 PM Pacific, local news footage showed several scenes of demonstrators breaking windows, throwing dockless scooters and various forms of vandalism as LAPD deployed in large numbers near the intersection of Spring street and 2nd, close to city hall and LAPD headquarters.

In one instance, police deployed some kind of smoke into a crowd of protesters. It was unclear if the smoke was tear gas or some other substance. See footage here.

We have declared an unlawful assembly throughout Downtown LA.

From the 10 Fwy to the 101 & the 110 Fwy to Alameda—This is being made following repeated acts of violence & property damage. Residents should stay inside—Business should close—Those on the street are to leave the area — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) May 30, 2020

