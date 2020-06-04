George Floyd Tested Positive for COVID-19 in April, Autopsy Reveals, but It Wasn’t a Factor in His Death

"Result most likely reflects asymptomatic but persistent PCR positivity," Hennepin County medical examiner says

George Floyd tested positive for COVID-19 in April, the Hennepin County medical examiner disclosed on Wednesday, though this was not a contributing factor in his death.

The information comes from the full autopsy report, which was made public on Thursday with Floyd’s family’s permission. According to the report, Floyd “was known to be positive for 2019-nCoV RNA on 4/3/2020,” and coronavirus antibodies were detected during his autopsy. However, the report makes it clear that “positivity for 2019-nCoV RNA can persist for weeks after the onset and resolution of clinical disease,” and subsequently, “the autopsy result most likely reflects asymptomatic but persistent PCR positivity from previous infection.”

The autopsy report says that at the time of his death, Floyd had blunt force injuries on his head and face, shoulders, hands, elbows and legs. He also had wrist injuries “consistent with restraints (handcuffs).” In addition, Floyd suffered from some health conditions including hypertension and heart disease and tested positive for Fentanyl and other psychoactive chemicals.

Floyd died on Memorial day after a white officer in Minneapolis, Derek Chauvin, choked him with his knee for nearly nine minutes. Chauvin was accompanied by three other officers who either helped restrain Floyd or stood by and did nothing as he begged for his life. All four have since been arrested and charged in his death.

Rev. Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy for Floyd, who was killed in police custody on Memorial Day

A memorial service was held for George Floyd in Minneapolis Thursday, ten days after a police officer killed him by using his knee to choke him for more than 8 minutes, while other officers standing by mocked his pleas for help.

All four former Minneapolis police officers involved in the fatal arrest have been charged. Derek Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes, faces second-degree murder charges. The three other officers are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

Thursday's memorial at North Central University is the first of several; services will also be held in North Carolina and Texas.

Rev. Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy in front of attendees which included the Floyd family, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Reps. Ilhan Omar, Sheila Jackson-Lee and Ayana Pressley, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Martin Luther King III and more.

