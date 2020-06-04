George Floyd tested positive for COVID-19 in April, the Hennepin County medical examiner disclosed on Wednesday, though this was not a contributing factor in his death.

The information comes from the full autopsy report, which was made public on Thursday with Floyd’s family’s permission. According to the report, Floyd “was known to be positive for 2019-nCoV RNA on 4/3/2020,” and coronavirus antibodies were detected during his autopsy. However, the report makes it clear that “positivity for 2019-nCoV RNA can persist for weeks after the onset and resolution of clinical disease,” and subsequently, “the autopsy result most likely reflects asymptomatic but persistent PCR positivity from previous infection.”

The autopsy report says that at the time of his death, Floyd had blunt force injuries on his head and face, shoulders, hands, elbows and legs. He also had wrist injuries “consistent with restraints (handcuffs).” In addition, Floyd suffered from some health conditions including hypertension and heart disease and tested positive for Fentanyl and other psychoactive chemicals.

Also Read: Why Darnella Frazier Is the Most Influential Filmmaker of the Century (Guest Blog)

Read the full autopsy here.

Floyd died on Memorial day after a white officer in Minneapolis, Derek Chauvin, choked him with his knee for nearly nine minutes. Chauvin was accompanied by three other officers who either helped restrain Floyd or stood by and did nothing as he begged for his life. All four have since been arrested and charged in his death.