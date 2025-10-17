George Lucas Says ‘Of Course’ He’s Over Making ‘Star Wars’ Movies After Selling the Rights: ‘I’ve Got a Life’

Thirteen years after selling “Star Wars” to Disney, George Lucas has confidently “moved past” the franchise.

While talking with WSJ Magazine’s Innovator issue, published Thursday, the father of “Star Wars” explained that he’s “got a life” and has set his eyes on new things and left the massive franchise in the rearview mirror.

“Disney took it over and they gave it their vision,” Lucas said. “That’s what happens.”

He added confidently, “Of course I’ve moved past it. I mean, I’ve got a life. I’m building a museum. A museum is harder than making movies.”

Back in 2012, Lucas sold the rights to the franchise to Disney for a massive $4.05 billion. The company went to work on a new sequel trilogy that produced “The Force Awakens,” “The Last Jedi,” and “The Rise of Skywalker” to varying results from fans. They also heralded their launch of Disney+ with the first live-action “Star Wars” TV series “The Mandalorian” which is set to release a film, “The Mandalorian and Grogu” in 2026.

Other offerings include Disney’s “Star Wars” crown jewel “Andor” which netted a number of Emmy nominations across it’s two seasons. “Ahsoka,” “The Acolyte” and “The Book of Boba Fett” represent other attempts to get the franchise to click on the streaming service.

Although Lucas turned his sights onto the Lucas Museum of Narrative Arts being built in Los Angeles, the director could not fully escape the franchise. There will be one exhibit showing off vehicles from the franchise which was included slightly under duress.

“It’s one gallery out of 33. And I did it grudgingly,” Lucas admitted. “I didn’t want people to come to the museum and say, ‘Where’s the ‘Star Wars?’’”