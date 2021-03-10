George RR Martin’s ‘Wild Cards’ Moves From Hulu to Peacock

After two years of development, George R.R. Martin’s “Wild Cards” is moving from Hulu to Peacock.

The project, which still remains in the development stage, is currently looking for a new writer. Andrew Miller was previously attached to write and create a multi-show universe at Hulu, but has since left the project.

“Wild Cards” is from Universal Content Productions, which is part of NBCUniversal.

Set in the present, the “Wild Cards” books explores the aftermath of an alien virus (dubbed the “Wild Card” virus), released over Manhattan in 1946 that killed 90 percent of those it infected. Here is the logline for the Peacock adaptation:

An alien pathogen known as the Wild Card virus is released over Manhattan in 1946, altering the course of human history. The virus rewrites DNA, mutating its survivors. A lucky few are granted awe-inspiring superpowers, while the sad majority are left with often repulsive physical deformities.

Martin will executive produce along with Melinda Snodgrass, who co-edited the books with Martin, and Vince Gerardis. He previously executive produced UCP’s Syfy series, “Nightflyers.”

The “Wilds Cards” books were first released beginning in 1987, with more than 40 different authors having contributed to more than two dozen books. The series is a shared universe of anthologies, mosaic novels and stand-alone stories that are edited by Martin and Snodgrass.