George Santos has been arrested on federal criminal charges.

The long-embattled Republican representative from New York is facing charges of wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds and making materially false statements to the House of Representatives, per the indictment.

“Taken together, the allegations in the indictment charge Santos with relying on repeated dishonesty and deception to ascend to the halls of Congress and enrich himself,” U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Breon Peace said in the DOJ statement. “He used political contributions to line his pockets, unlawfully applied for unemployment benefits that should have gone to New Yorkers who had lost their jobs due to the pandemic, and lied to the House of Representatives.”

For months, Santos has been under intense scrutiny — and become the butt of ceaseless political jokes — for his proven array of lies told through his campaign to win his House seat and beyond.

Claims he’s made since entering the political limelight that have since been refuted include but are not limited to: working for Citigroup and Goldman Sachs; losing four employees in the 2016 Pulse shooting; losing his mother in the Sept. 11 attacks on the World Trade Center; and becoming a volleyball star at Baruch College.

More to come…