Republican Congressman George Santos was booted from the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday by a vote of fellow members, making him just the sixth member of congress ever removed by his peers.

Scandals involving resume fabrication and improper personal use of campaign contributions have dogged the congressman from New York since he was elected a year ago. Following an extensive investigation into Santos’ alleged fibs, the House voted 311-114 to oust the congressman.

Social media was buzzing with “Buh Bye” memes mocking Santos, along with trending themes of “Expelled,” “Santos Booted” and “Bye Felicia” — a term coined in the movie Friday starring Ice Cube.

The House Ethics Committee released a damning report in November, chronicling cases of Santos improperly making personal use of campaign contributions. Santos has denied the allegations, but so far has provided no evidence to clear his name.

See the memes below:

Can we get a Nah Nah Nah Nah Hey Hey Hey Good-bye coming from Twitter? #GeorgeSantos #Expelled https://t.co/OiN3IRssxF — Danged Spell(@daimando on Spoutible) (@DaChangeling) December 1, 2023

#expelled I really hope they make him turn his pockets out and search his bags before removing him from the grounds. Buh-bye, George Santos. pic.twitter.com/vzbcqPQT9h — Shay Veno (@ShayVeno) December 1, 2023

George Santos has been expelled from the House. The vote was 311 to 114. pic.twitter.com/ZBFXtIZb3d — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) December 1, 2023

George Santos has been expelled from the House of Reps.



6th time in history a member has been expelled.



1st time expulsion in over 20 years.



The resolution was passed in a 311-114 vote.



Santos said “I’ve accepted the fate. I believe that if it’s God’s will to keep me here,… pic.twitter.com/2rANZpqFLo — Jen 🇺🇸🏴‍☠️ (@jerrieskid) December 1, 2023

THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES HAS JUST EXPELLED GEORGE SANTOS pic.twitter.com/1KtgwyjiMp — Renee (@PettyLupone) December 1, 2023