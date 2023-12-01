Republican Congressman George Santos was booted from the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday by a vote of fellow members, making him just the sixth member of congress ever removed by his peers.
Scandals involving resume fabrication and improper personal use of campaign contributions have dogged the congressman from New York since he was elected a year ago. Following an extensive investigation into Santos’ alleged fibs, the House voted 311-114 to oust the congressman.
Social media was buzzing with “Buh Bye” memes mocking Santos, along with trending themes of “Expelled,” “Santos Booted” and “Bye Felicia” — a term coined in the movie Friday starring Ice Cube.
The House Ethics Committee released a damning report in November, chronicling cases of Santos improperly making personal use of campaign contributions. Santos has denied the allegations, but so far has provided no evidence to clear his name.
See the memes below:
