GEORGE SEGAL

ABC

Ratings: ‘The Goldbergs’ Is Wednesday’s Top Comedy With Episode After George Segal’s Death

March 25, 2021

Of course, only ABC aired sitcoms — but it beat “The Conners,” so

Fox won Wednesday thanks to steady performances from “The Masked Singer” and “Game of Talents” — and thanks to reruns on NBC. But ABC was No. 1 in our hearts, airing the first episode of “The Goldbergs” since actor George Segal died earlier this week.

Unfortunately, our hearts are not Nielsen panelists, and ABC settled for a third-place ratings tie with Univision. ABC came in fourth place among total viewers, ranking even behind those NBC “One Chicago” repeats.

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

