Of course, only ABC aired sitcoms — but it beat “The Conners,” so

Unfortunately, our hearts are not Nielsen panelists, and ABC settled for a third-place ratings tie with Univision. ABC came in fourth place among total viewers, ranking even behind those NBC “One Chicago” repeats.

Fox won Wednesday thanks to steady performances from “The Masked Singer” and “Game of Talents” — and thanks to reruns on NBC. But ABC was No. 1 in our hearts, airing the first episode of “The Goldbergs” since actor George Segal died earlier this week.

“The Goldbergs” was Wednesday’s top comedy, which makes logical sense considering only ABC aired sitcoms and the Adam F. Goldberg-created series led the night off at 8 p.m. But it outdid “The Conners” an hour later, and that’s never a given.

Also Read: George Segal, Venerated 'Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?' and 'The Goldbergs' Actor, Dies at 87

Fox was first in ratings with a 0.9 rating/6 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 3.9 million, according to preliminary numbers. “The Masked Singer” at 8 p.m. posted a 1.1/8 and 4.9 million total viewers. Find out who was eliminated here. At 9, “Game of Talents” got a 0.7/5 and 2.9 million total viewers.

CBS was second in ratings with a 0.5/3 and in viewers with 3.5 million. “Tough as Nails” at 8 had a 0.4/3 and 3.1 million total viewers. At 9, “SEAL Team” got a 0.5/3 and 3.9 million total viewers. “S.W.A.T.” at 10 received a 0.5/4 and 3.6 million total viewers.

ABC and Univision tied for third in ratings, both with a 0.4/3. ABC was fourth in total viewers with 2.5 million, Univision was fifth with 1.5 million.

Also Read: Hollywood Remembers George Segal: 'A Gift to Us All'

For ABC, “The Goldbergs” at 8 got a 0.6/4 and 3.4 million total viewers. At 8:30, “American Housewife” had a 0.5/3 and 2.7 million total viewers. “The Conners” at 9 received a 0.5/3 and 3.3 million total viewers. At 9:30, “Call Your Mother” managed a 0.3/2 and 2.1 million total viewers. “The Con” at 10 settled for a 0.2/2 and 1.7 million total viewers.

NBC and Telemundo tied for fifth in ratings, both with a 0.3/2. NBC was fourth in total viewers with 3 million, Telemundo was sixth with 924,000.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in total viewers with 467,000. “Riverdale” at 8 had a 0.2/1 and 509,000 total viewers. At 9, “Nancy Drew” got a 0.1/1 and 426,000 total viewers.