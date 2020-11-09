alex trebek george stephanopoulos

Getty Images

George Stephanopoulos Lobbies to Become Next Host of ‘Jeopardy!’ (Exclusive)

WAXWORD

by and | November 9, 2020 @ 10:10 AM

Longtime host Alex Trebek died Sunday following a battle with pancreatic cancer; others are actively pursuing the vacant role

Following Alex Trebek’s death on Sunday at age 80, George Stephanopoulos’ reps are already lobbying for the ABC News anchor to become the next host of the hit game show “Jeopardy!,” a highly placed person with knowledge of the situation told TheWrap.

Stephanopoulos’s agent did not respond to TheWrap’s request for comment, but a knowledgeable individual close to the “Good Morning America” co-host denied that he was “actively” pursuing the role. However, the highly placed person told TheWrap that Stephanopoulos has his eye on the lucrative position and that his team was lobbying hard at ABC, where he serves as ABC News’ chief anchor and political correspondent.

Become a member to read more.
Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

Sharon Waxman

Sharon Waxman

Sharon Waxman, is the founder, CEO and Editor in Chief of TheWrap. She is an award-winning journalist and best-selling author, and was a Hollywood correspondent for The New York Times.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Fall TV

Here Are the Premiere Dates for Broadcast TV’s New and Returning Fall Shows (Updating)
'The View': Whoopi Goldberg Says 'Suck It Up' to Trump Supporters Demanding Recounts (Video)

‘The View': Whoopi Goldberg Tells Trump Supporters Demanding Recount to ‘Suck It Up’ (Video)
NCIS Los Angeles

Ratings: ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Season Premiere Outperforms ‘NCIS: New Orleans’

Disney+ Turns 1: What Worked and What Didn’t for Netflix’s Biggest Rival
Jeopardy Greatest of All Time

‘Jeopardy!': How Have Ratings Been in Alex Trebek’s Final Season?
Alex Trebek Jeopardy

Alex Trebek’s Final ‘Jeopardy!’ Episode to Air on Christmas Day
Alex Trebek

Alex Trebek Mourned by Hollywood: ‘The Answer Is Thank You’
Alex and Jean Trebek

Alex Trebek Planned His ‘Jeopardy!’ Exit Speech: ‘Leave Me 30 Seconds at the End’ (Video)
Alex Trebek Jeopardy! Host

‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Who Learned English From Show Pays Tribute to Alex Trebek
alex trebek

Alex Trebek: 9 Things You Didn’t Know About the ‘Jeopardy!’ Host (Photos)
alex trebek jeopardy

Alex Trebek, Longtime ‘Jeopardy!’ Host, Dies at 80