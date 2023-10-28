“Star Trek” star and Twitter icon George Takei came out swinging against newly elected Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, describing the Republican leader as “a Christo-Nationalist zealot. Of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ variety.”

Takei’s blistering assessment was in response to an op-ed Johnson wrote while an attorney for the Alliance Defense Fund, prior to his congressional days. Its title read: “Justices Take Swipe at American Values.”

Takei, who is gay, tweeted in full, “In case it wasn’t clear what kind of person the new Speaker Mike Johnson is, here is an op-ed he wrote advising that states should ‘discriminate’ against ‘homosexual conduct’ and suggesting they pass laws around ‘sexual conduct outside marriage.’ He is a Christo-Nationalist zealot. Of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ variety.”

The actor isn’t the only person who has raised concerns about Johnson’s political and personal beliefs in light of his new position. Former lawyer and influencer Emily Amick accused Johnson of previously working for a hate group in a now-viral video.

The organization in question is the Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative law firm that the Southen Poverty Law Center named a hate group in 2016.

Johnson’s election caught many off guard. In a statement, Kelley Robinson, who heads the Human Rights Campaign, said Johnson is “the most anti-equality” speaker in the history of the United States.

Robinson also tweeted, “Mike Johnson is someone who doesn’t hesitate to scream his hatred for the LGBTQ+ community from the rooftops while introducing legislation that seeks to erase us from society and history. Everyone who voted for him will have a stain on their record.”

Addressing those concerns over his record while interviewing on Fox News’ “Hannity” Thursday, Johnson said that his value set comes from the Bible.

“I respect the rule of law,” he said, “but I also genuinely love all people regardless of their lifestyle choices,” he said. “I am a Bible-believing Christian – someone asked me today… people are curious, ‘What does Mike Johnson think about any issue under the Sun?’ I said, ‘Well, go pick up a Bible off your shelf and read it, that’s my worldview – that’s what I believe.’”