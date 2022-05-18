George W Bush Slips Up, Says the Invasion of Iraq Was ‘Unjustified and Brutal’ (Video)

Former U.S. President George W. Bush has forever stood by his decision to order the invasion of Iraq based on lies about WMDs, despite, you know, how everything proceeded exactly as his critics and opponents warned.

But in a speech given in Dallas on Wednesday, while attempting to talk trash on Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin and the unprovoked Russian invasion of Ukraine, Bush made one of his trademark flubs. As a result, he accidentally ended up accurately describing the Iraq war instead.

“Political opponents are imprisoned or otherwise eliminated from participating in the electoral process,” Bush said about Putin’s Russia. “The result is an absence of checks and balances in Russia and the decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq. I mean of Ukraine.”

Watch the clip here right now:

Former President George W. Bush: “The decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq. I mean of Ukraine.” pic.twitter.com/UMwNMwMnmX — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) May 19, 2022

We don’t know about you, but that’s one hell of a Freudian slip. Though no, this doesn’t actually signify a change of heart. “Anyway, uh, 75,” Bush joked, referring to his own age. Yuk yuk, right?

Bush is known for many things: Blowing off direct warnings of an imminent terror attack in the months prior to 9/11; presiding over the collapse of the U.S. economy caused in part (but not all) by his administration’s policies. But his signature accomplishment was the unprovoked invasion which in the end solved none of the problems it was pitched as solving and killed at least 400,000 people.