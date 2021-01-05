Though major media outlets have not yet called a winner in Georgia’s remaining U.S. Senate runoff election, Democrat Jon Ossoff’s campaign said early Wednesday morning that it is certain, “when all the votes are counted,” he will have defeated Republican incumbent David Perdue.

“When all the votes are counted, we fully expect that Jon Ossoff will have won this election to represent Georgia in the United States Senate. The outstanding vote is squarely in parts of the state where Jon’s performance has been dominant. We look forward to seeing the process through in the coming hours and moving ahead so Jon can start fighting for all Georgians in the U.S. Senate,” the statement said.

For its part, the Perdue campaign vowed to “mobilize every available resource and exhaust every legal recourse to ensure all legally cast ballots are properly counted.”

Fellow Georgia Democrat Raphael Warnock has already been declared the winner of the state’s other U.S. Senate runoff, defeating incumbent Republican Kelly Loeffler to become the first Black senator in the state’s history. If Ossoff wins his race, Democrats will secure control over the Senate with 50 seats, as incoming Vice President Kamala Harris will cast any tie-breaking votes.

At 33 years old, Ossoff — a documentary film executive — will become the youngest member of the Senate.

“John Lewis was 23, 24 years old when he was leading the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee,” Ossoff, who volunteered in Lewis’ office as a teen, said in a recent interview with the New York Times. “I was so inspired by the fact that young people in that movement had made a difference. And I don’t think that young people should simply wait their turn but should engage fully in the life of our communities, and our country, and our world, and try to make a difference.”