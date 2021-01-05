Democrat Raphael Warnock claimed victory over incumbent Republican Kelly Loeffler in Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff election in a speech just after 12:30 a.m. ET. NBC called the election for Warnock just before 2:00 a.m..

The victory is a historical milestone, as Warnock will be the first Black senator in Georgia history.

In his speech, streamed from his campaign headquarters, Warnock struck a tone of reconciliation, saying “Georgia, I am honored by the faith that you have shown in me. I promise you tonight that I am going to the Senate to work for all of Georgia.”

Later in his speech, he addressed people who didn’t vote for him. “Know this: I hear you, I see you, and every day I’m in the United States senate I will fight for you, I will fight for your family.”

Loeffler has not conceded, and major media organizations have not yet called the race for Warnock. But if the win is confirmed, as looks likely as of this writing, it would bring Democrats a step closer to marginally controlling the Senate — should fellow Georgia Democrat Jon Ossoff win his own senate runoff race against Republican incumbent David Perdue, the Democrats will have 50 seats in the Senate with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tie breaking vote in any dispute.

Warnock, a 51-year-old senior pastor of the Atlanta church where Martin Luther King Jr. preached, will become the 11th Black candidate ever elected to the U.S. Senate.

“In no other place other than America is my story even possible. So I believe the American dream is still possible, but it is slipping away from far too many, and the gap between the haves and the have nots is becoming a chasm,” Warnock said in a recent interview with Yahoo News. “I hope that seeing me [become Georgia’s first Black senator] will encourage and inspire other marginalized people and people of good conscience in our state to step up and fight for what they believe in.”

