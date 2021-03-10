Geraldo Rivera said on Wednesday that he is considering a run for Senate, eyeing the seat in Ohio that is soon to be vacated by Sen. Rob Portman.

“Pondering running for retiring @senrobportman seat in United States Senate,” Rivera tweeted, before adding, “#GoBuckeyes.”

In a follow-up interview, Rivera told the Cleveland Plain Dealer, “I think that’s a crucial seat. We’re very concerned about the future of Ohio and the nation and we think we have a role to play.”

He added, “It’d scare the bejesus out of the Democrats and the far-right wing of the Republican Party.”

In recent months, Geraldo Rivera has been critical of former President Donald Trump. He told the Plain Dealer his feelings about Trump’s post-presidency behavior have not changed, but he hopes to mend fences.

“He’s been a friend of mine forever,” Rivera said of Trump. “I have been very public in my disapproval of his actions post-election and certainly condemn in the most vigorous way what happened on Jan. 6. However, I think President Trump is not only redeemable, but he’s a force of nature who has been a lifelong friend in my adult life. I would expect he would approve of this. We can resolve our issues and help heal the Republican Party.”

Rivera is a native of New York but currently lives in Shaker Heights. He does a syndicated radio show, “Geraldo in Cleveland,” out of WTAM.