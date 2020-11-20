Geraldo Rivera suggested on “Fox & Friends” Friday that the COVID-19 vaccine should be named after President Trump to soften his election defeat.

“I had an idea,” the Fox News correspondent told co-hosts Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade. “With the world so divided and everybody telling him he’s got to give up and time to leave and all time to transition and all the rest of it, why not name the vaccine ‘The Trump?’ “Make it like, ‘Have you got your Trump yet?'” Geraldo suggested, getting laughs from Doocy and Earhardt.

“It’d be a nice gesture to him and years from now it would become just a generic name. ‘Have you got your Trump yet? I got my Trump, I’m fine,'” he said, giving an example of how it would become part of daily conversation.

“I wish we could honor him in that way because he is definitely the prime architect of Operation Warp Speed and but for him, we’d still be waiting into the grim winter for these miraculous medical breakthroughs.,” Rivera said.

No vaccines have been approved for use, though pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and BioNTech said this week that their latest trials their vaccine efficacy rates are 95%. Both companies will apply Friday for an emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for their coronavirus vaccine, NBC reports.

Coronavirus-related deaths hit a grim milestone earlier this week, surpassing 250,000 in the United States — the most of any country in the world. Trump has been criticized for downplaying it for months and not having an organized response to the pandemic.

On Feb. 25, he said “we’re very close to a vaccine” and the next day boasted, “the 15 [cases] within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero.” There are now over 11 million cases in the United States.

