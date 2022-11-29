Executive producer Ed Seaman and MVD Entertainment Group have acquired punk rocker GG Allin’s life and music rights, with Jonas Åkerlund attached to the direct the biopic film, titled “GG Allin: Live. Fast. Die.”

Angry Films’ Don Murphy and Susan MonEord (“Natural Born Killers,” “Transformers,” “Real Steel”) will produce along with Eric D. Wilkinson (Jerome Bixby’s “The Man From Earth,” “Overrun”) from a screenplay by Richard Schenkman (“The Man From Earth: Holocene,” “The Pompatus of Love”).

Known as rock ‘n roll’s “outlaw scumfuc,” GG Allin’s live shows were legendary for his outrageous antics. Kevin Michael Allin (born Jesus Christ Allin) adopted “GG” as his stage persona, but the role took over his life. Descending into booze, drugs and schizophrenia, GG tore through band mates, fans, and women, announcing that he would commit suicide on stage October 31st, 1991 – only to find himself in prison for assault on that date.

Husband, father, lunatic “GG Allin: Live. Fast. Die.” is the true story of what happens to a borderline personality when the reach for fame exceeds the limits of talent, when substance abuse goes unchecked and mental illness undiagnosed and untreated, and when a fictional character takes over a real person’s life, driving GG beyond limits anyone could possibly endure.

“I love pushing limits,” Åkerlund said in a statement. “This is exactly the type of real and raw story I am looking for and this film explores the ugly belly of the beast and how Kevin Allin came to be GG. Punk was already a genre about pushing limits, expanding on musical genres and the definition of artistic expression. At a time when punk was thought to be dead, sold out or too raw to survive, GG came into the scene bleeding, pissing, and sinking like no punk before. “Live. Fast. Die.” is about a sick person who should have asked for help. GG’s strong persona was a gift, but this borderline personality disorder was not treated, and killed him.”

Screenwriter Richard Schenkman added: “The GG Allin story is about so many things, which is why I was compelled to spend nearly a year researching and writing it. I extensively interviewed the people who knew GG best: his brother Merle Allin, his band mates, his closest road-dog pal, and his mother (now deceased). I read hundreds of articles about him, arrest and trial transcripts, even his unpublished memoir. I watched hours of videos, and endured track after track of his assaultive music. I wanted everything in this movie to be accurate and true. And it is.”

Åkerlund, who won a Grammy for directing Madonna’s “Ray of Light” video, most recently directed all episodes of Netflix’s “Clark.” His other credits include “Lord of Chaos” and “Polar.” Åkerlund is repped by Anonymous Content.

MVD Entertainment Group is representing worldwide rights.