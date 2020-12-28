Ghislaine Maxwell’s $28.5 Million Bail Request Denied by Judge

Ghislaine Maxwell’s request to be released from jail on a $28.5 million bail was denied on Monday by a federal judge, who determined that the Jeffrey Epstein associate was a flight risk.

Earlier this month, Maxwell — who is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn as she awaits trial on federal sex trafficking charges — requested that she be released from the “intolerable conditions” in jail on a $28.5 million bail package and be placed on house arrest in New York City. Her attorneys argued that Maxwell had “no intention of fleeing” and had “deep family ties” to the U.S., including a husband.

“For substantially the same reasons as the Court determined that detention was warranted in the initial bail hearing, the Court again concludes that no conditions of release can reasonably assure the Defendant’s appearance at future proceedings,” U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan wrote. “As a result, the Court concludes that the Government has met its burden of persuasion that the Defendant poses a flight risk and that pre-trial detention continues to be warranted.”

An attorney for Maxwell did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Maxwell, who was arrested in July, has pleaded not guilty to charges that she conspired with Epstein to recruit and abuse minors, with some as young as 14 years old. Her trial is expected to begin in July next year; if convicted, Maxwell faces up to 35 years in prison.

Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.