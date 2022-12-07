“Can something from the beyond physically harm the living?” That’s a question asked and answered by paranormal investigator Nick Groff in his new series “Death Walker” on the FilmRise True Crime YouTube Channel.

Groff, best known for “Ghost Adventures” and “Paranormal Lockdown,” takes a deep dive into the origins of America’s most notoriously haunted hotspots, equipped with historical data on the locations and with new ghost-hunting technology.

In the exclusive clip above, Groff and his team investigate Haunted Hill House in Mineral Wells, Texas, where literally hundreds of people were left with bite marks, scratches and a bad case of the heebie-jeebies. And Gross is no exception.

“Is that you cutting my back?” Groff lifts his shirt, asking an evil entity. Imagine his shock when he hears back, “I AM.”

As he anxiously dashes through the old house with camera in hand, a mysterious noise is heard just out of sight — and he captures an outline of a figure and something that terrifies him. “I was blown away by this discovery: This creepy arm almost looks alien-like and the hand more human in spirit form,” he says. “What is this entity and how is it able to bend light within our reality?

“Death Walker with Nick Groff” launches Dec. 7. Seasons 1-3 are rolling out in their entirety on the FilmRise Free Movies & TV app for free. In addition, fans can follow along with weekly episodic drops beginning with Season 1 on the FilmRise True Crime YouTube Channel.

Check out the exclusive trailer at the top.