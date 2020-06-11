‘Ghost Adventures: Quarantine': Locked Inside a Haunted Museum With Spirits Feeding Off Your Fear – Good Times
Let’s not talk about that spine-chilling mist that emerges from the notorious Dybbuk Box to form two eyes… all while on camera
Rosemary Rossi | June 11, 2020 @ 2:20 PM
Last Updated: June 11, 2020 @ 2:26 PM
The “Ghost Adventures” crew is at it again, boldly going where no man (or woman) has gone before… a whole bunch of demons and evil spirits, yes, but no human in their right mind.
Travel Channel’s four-part miniseries “Ghost Adventures: Quarantine” has paranormal investigators Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Jay Wasley and Billy Tolley quarantining themselves for nearly two weeks inside Bagans’ Haunted Museum in Las Vegas, testing the widely-held belief that supernatural entities feed off of fear, and the more fear in the air (like, maybe, during a pandemic), the more dangerous the spirits become.
“Fear gives entities power, and fear is now permeating our society on a scale we haven’t experienced before,” Bagans said. “We are witnessing the amount of spirit activity greatly increase and we need to understand how this unprecedented situation affects things on a supernatural level.”
Among the world’s most haunted artifacts in the museum that they’ll be locked down with are Dr. Jack Kevorkian’s van, where he helped dozens of people end their lives, as well as furniture from his office. During the investigation, the team made contact with one of Kevorkian’s patients, who had a message that might surprise some.
“Opening up the Dybbuk Box, there was activity and something that we captured before we opened it the night before,” Bagans said. “That one night, after I took the Plexiglass top off, we ran some cameras overnight and we captured on one of the cameras, a mist coming out of the box and then forming a set of eyes.”
Bagans said it is one of the most compelling pieces of visual evidence the “Ghost Adventures” team has ever captured. “And it happened before we even opened the doors to the box. Just surrounding the overall box when it was opened, the levels that we were having were static energy fields, the electromagnetic field… it was a great, great experience, but it was also one of the most terrifying.”
That word “terrifying” might freak most people out, but not Bagans. “There’s a level of terrifying that I’m OK with,” he said confidently. Looking back, the lockdown inside his haunted museum for “Ghost Adventures: Quarantine” was, Bagans said, “by far the most intense investigation and in-depth experiment we have ever done, considering the whole tone of doing a lockdown within a pandemic lockdown… it’s as raw and terrifying as it gets.”
“Ghost Adventures: Quarantine” premieres Thursday, June 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT and will airing weekly through July 2.
15 Haunted Objects in Movies, From 'Hellraiser' to 'The Ring' and 'Poltergeist' (Photos)
Restless spirits can be sneaky little devils, sometimes literally, and find the most unlikely of places to hide out and show themselves when least expected. Nowhere is safe, not in bed, at a museum or even a seaside arcade. Here are a few examples of inanimate objects that became the host for the undead.
Hellraiser (1987) Configuration puzzle box • After Frank Cotton solves an antique puzzle box, chains fly out of it and slash his flesh. Demons from another dimension contained in the puzzle are set free, and go in search of carnal experiences.
Ghostbusters II (1989) A painting • A portrait of the sadistic 16th-century tyrant and sorcerer, Vigo the Carpathian, that hangs in the Manhattan Museum of Art comes to life and takes possession of an art restoration expert.
Big (1988) Zoltar • "Your wish is granted." That was the simple message 12-year-old Josh received after guiding a coin into the mouth of Zoltar, the red-eyed mechanical fortune teller in an arcade at Cliffside Park, New Jersey. Josh's wish? To be "big." And because the pubescent boy "grew up" to be Tom Hanks, the world can say collectively, "Thank you, Zoltar!"
The Ring (2002, 2005, 2017) VHS tape • The idea behind the horror film franchise is simple – watch the cursed videotape, and you die seven days later. Haunted by a mentally unstable girl who has the power to burn images onto surfaces (and into people's minds), the tape drives those who watch it to suffer supernatural symptoms and then meet a premature death.
The Exorcist (1973) Pazuzu amulet • There's big Pazuzu (a statue) and little Pazuzu (an amulet) and both are enormous trouble for 11-year-old Regan. In an ancient Mesopotamian religion, Pazuzu was the king of the demons of the wind that could bring on both storms and drought. And, oh yeah, possess mortals.
Poltergeist (1982, 1986, 1988, 2015) A television • "They're here." That image of little blue-eyed blonde Carol Anne stretching her hand towards the static screen on the family television is a classic. Those spiteful spirits found a portal into the Freeling home through an empty channel on the boob tube, causing all hell to break loose. Literally.
Evil Dead (1981) The Necronomicon • Bound in human flesh with words written in blood, the Necronomicon carries the secrets of undead spirits that possess and feast on souls of the living. And therein lies a good reason to invest in a Kindle.
The Possession (2012) Dybbuk Box • Unlike many fictional haunted objects in horror movies, the infamous dybbuk box really exists. Jewish folklore says the wine box – which originally belonged to a Holocaust survivor in Poland -- contains an evil spirit that has the power to possess humans.
Child's Play (1988) Chucky • The evil spirit of serial killer Charles Lee Ray uses a voodoo spell to inhabit Chucky, a "Good Guys" doll, where he resumes his homicidal spree.
Christine (1983) A car • Stephen King turns a 1958 Plymouth Fury (Christine) into a death mobile, possessed by an unknown evil that kills anyone who crosses its arrogant runt owner.
Annabelle and Annabelle: Creation (2014, 2017) A doll • Shortly after the death of a girl named Annabelle, a demon finds a "host" in the girl's vintage porcelain doll… and goes soul searching.
Oculus (2013) A mirror • An antique mirror that supernaturally induces hallucinations causes a young woman to be haunted by visions of her body decaying and a man to be seduced by a ghost who has mirrors for eyes.
The Mangler (1995) A laundry press • From a car protective of its owner to a giant industrial laundry press turned mass murderer, Stephen King's twisted creative mind was at in again with "The Mangler." Set in homicidal motion after blood splashes on its threads, its victims end up crushed, pressed and folded like a 400 thread count sheet.
Dead Silence (2007) Dolls • If one possessed doll is scary (we're talking about you, Chucky and Annabelle), imagine a whole collection of them. In an act of revenge, townspeople cut out the tongue and kill a ventriloquist who is accused of kidnapping a boy who accused her of fraud during a performance. After they bury her with her collection of handmade vaudeville dolls, the dolls raise from their graves on a mission to kill the people who killed her.
Death Bed: The Bed That Eats (1977) A bed • The title says it all. Once every 10 years, a demon-possessed bed comes to life and feasts on human beings, giving whole new meaning to "eating in bed."
