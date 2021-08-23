We've Got Hollywood Covered
‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Gets Solid First Reactions at CinemaCon: ‘Nostalgia Done Right’

Sony screened Jason Reitman’s film Monday

Jason Reitman’s “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” premiered at CinemaCon on Monday evening, and first reactions call the film a “perfect blend of classic Ghostbusters moments with a fresh & unique twist” and “Reitman’s love letter to his father and daughter.”

“‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ is the ‘Ghostbusters’ sequel that I’ve been waiting all my life to see,” Scott Menzel wrote. “It is nostalgia done right. A perfect blend of classic ‘Ghostbusters’ moments with a fresh & unique twist for a whole new generation to enjoy. I got goosebumps.”

Business Insider’s Jason Guerrasio added: “‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ … Wow! Was not expecting how heartfelt it is. It has a very childlike Spielberg vibe to it. And @JasonReitman is extremely loyal to the original.”

Weirdly Serious ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Trailer Divides Fans: ‘I Thought Ghostbusters Was a Comedy’

In “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” a single mom (Carrie Coon) and her two kids (Mckenna Grace and Finn Wolfhard) arrive in Summerville and begin to uncover their connection to the original ghostbusters — one of whom is apparently their grandfather. He left the family an old decrepit house, full of secrets and old Ghostbuster gadgets, including the iconic station wagon and a proton pack gun, as the kids discover. Unsurprisingly, things get supernatural pretty quickly.

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” hits theaters on Nov. 11. The film is produced by Ivan Reitman and directed by Jason Reitman, who also co-wrote the script with Gil Kenan.

