‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Gets Solid First Reactions at CinemaCon: ‘Nostalgia Done Right’

Jason Reitman’s “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” premiered at CinemaCon on Monday evening, and first reactions call the film a “perfect blend of classic Ghostbusters moments with a fresh & unique twist” and “Reitman’s love letter to his father and daughter.”

“‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ is the ‘Ghostbusters’ sequel that I’ve been waiting all my life to see,” Scott Menzel wrote. “It is nostalgia done right. A perfect blend of classic ‘Ghostbusters’ moments with a fresh & unique twist for a whole new generation to enjoy. I got goosebumps.”

Business Insider’s Jason Guerrasio added: “‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ … Wow! Was not expecting how heartfelt it is. It has a very childlike Spielberg vibe to it. And @JasonReitman is extremely loyal to the original.”

In “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” a single mom (Carrie Coon) and her two kids (Mckenna Grace and Finn Wolfhard) arrive in Summerville and begin to uncover their connection to the original ghostbusters — one of whom is apparently their grandfather. He left the family an old decrepit house, full of secrets and old Ghostbuster gadgets, including the iconic station wagon and a proton pack gun, as the kids discover. Unsurprisingly, things get supernatural pretty quickly.

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” hits theaters on Nov. 11. The film is produced by Ivan Reitman and directed by Jason Reitman, who also co-wrote the script with Gil Kenan.

See below for first reactions from the screening.

#GhostbustersAfterlife was really great. As someone who wasn't a massive of #Ghostbusters I had so much fun even without understanding the references. A ton of heart with a great cast. New and old fans are going to love it. Stay through the credits! #CinemaCon pic.twitter.com/Gc3oySIXOa — K⁤­ａ​‌‌i​‍­ｔ​‍­l‍⁡y​⁠⁠n​‌‌ ​‍⁣Βоｏｔｈ✈ #CinemaCon (@katiesmovies) August 24, 2021

Just saw GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE thanks to @CinemaCon and @SonyPictures. It felt like Jason Reitman’s love letter to his father and daughter while making a great Ghostbusters movie of his own. pic.twitter.com/m18D8WcpAa — Austin Putnam (@AustinPPutnam) August 24, 2021

I saw GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE. Sorry, no review. But what I can say is that it’s the best of the series, full stop. Stupendously well written, not leaning too hard on nostalgia, and telling a story better than even the original could muster. A winner in every sense. #CinemaCon — James Preston Poole (@JamesPPoole) August 24, 2021