No more picking and choosing ghosts: On the back half of Season 1, each of the “Ghosts” ghosts will be in every episode, producers said on Friday at CBS’ winter press tour.

Plus, we’ll finally learn what happened to Trevor’s (Asher Grodman) pants.

“Ghosts,” which is doing spooky good in TV ratings, received a full-season order in October.

“We’re thrilled this spirited new comedy has struck a chord with viewers and critics alike and is off to a great start,” Thom Sherman, senior executive vice president of CBS Entertainment’s programming, said at the time. “We’ve loved ‘Ghosts’ since Day 1, and thank the outstanding executive producers, cast and writers for skillfully bringing to life the boldest, most unique comedy you’ll find anywhere on television this season.”

“Ghosts” is a single-camera comedy starring Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar as Samantha and Jay, a cheerful freelance journalist and up-and-coming chef from the city, respectively, who throw both caution and money to the wind when they decide to convert a huge rundown country estate they inherited into a bed & breakfast—only to find it’s inhabited by the many spirits of deceased residents who now call it home.

The departed souls are a close-knit, eclectic group that includes a saucy Prohibition-era lounge singer (Danielle Pinnock); a pompous 1700s militiaman (Brandon Scott Jones); a ‘60s hippie fond of hallucinogens (Sheila Carrasco); an overly upbeat ‘80s scout troop leader (Richie Moriarty); a cod-obsessed Viking explorer from 1009 (Devon Chandler Long); a slick ‘90s finance bro (Grodman); a sarcastic and witty native from the 1500s (Román Zaragoza); and a society woman and wife of an 1800s robber baron who is Samantha’s ancestor (Rebecca Wisocky), to name a few. If the spirits were anxious about the commotion a renovation and B&B will create in their home, it’s nothing compared to when they realize Samantha is the first live person who can see and hear them.

Executive producers are Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O’Donnell. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm.

“Ghosts” airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on CBS, and is available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.