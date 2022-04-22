The CBS comedy slate continues to dominate

The Season 1 finale of “Ghosts,” which aired Thursday night on CBS, helped the network to another ratings win.

The “Big Bang Theory” spinoff, starring Iain Armitage, was the highest rated and most watched show of the night with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demo and 7.3 million total viewers.

The season finale of “Ghosts” was close behind with a 0.56 rating and 6.2 million total viewers.

ABC didn’t air any original on Thursday, taking up most of primetime with the 2019 film “Jumanji: The Next Level.” It didn’t do great ratings for the network (but it didn’t do horribly either), bringing in a 0.39 rating and 2.1 million total viewers.

Here’s how the broadcast ratings for the major networks broke down:

CBS was first in ratings with an average 0.42 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demo and in total viewers with an average of 5.2 million, according to official numbers.

“Young Sheldon” started the night with a 0.58 rating and 7.3 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 8:30, “United States of Al” aired to a 0.41 rating and 5.2 million total viewers. The season finale of “Ghosts” secured a 0.56 rating and 6.2 million total viewers at 9, while “How We Roll” took home a 0.35 rating and 4 million total viewers at 9:30. At 10, “Bull” got a 0.31 rating and 4.2 million total viewers.

ABC was second in ratings with an average of 0.36, while NBC was second in total viewers with an average of 2.7 million.

On ABC, that special airing of the film “Jumanji: The Next Level” aired from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., earning a 0.39 rating and 2.1 million total viewers. At 10:30, a re-airing of “Abbott Elementary” drew a 0.22 rating and 987,000 total viewers.

Fox was third in ratings with an average of 0.32. ABC came in third in total viewers with an average of 1.9 million.

For Fox, “MasterChef Junior” kicked off primetime with a 0.41 rating and 2 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “Call Me Kat” had a 0.29 rating and 1.7 million total viewers. “Welcome to Flatch” received a 0.16 rating and 772,000 total viewers at 9:30. Fox doesn’t program the 10 p.m. hour.

NBC was fourth in ratings with an average of 0.27, and Fox was fourth in total viewers with an average of 1.6 million.

NBC opted for reruns of the “Law & Order” franchise on Thursday night. A repeat of the O.G. series earned a 0.24 rating and 2.7 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, a rerun of “SVU” got a 0.29 rating and 2.8 million total viewers. A re-airing of “Organized Crime” closed things out with a 0.26 rating and 2.4 million total viewers at 10.

The CW, which also aired repeats, was fifth in ratings with an average of 0.05 and in total viewers with an average of 312,000. A rerun of “Walker” got a 0.05 rating and 371,000 total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, a rerun of “Legacies” had a 0.04 rating and 252,000 total viewers.