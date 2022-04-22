‘Young Sheldon’ and ‘Ghosts’ Finale Lead Thursday Night Ratings

by | April 22, 2022 @ 2:36 PM

The CBS comedy slate continues to dominate

The Season 1 finale of “Ghosts,” which aired Thursday night on CBS, helped the network to another ratings win.

CBS’ full comedy slate won the night, led by “Young Sheldon” and the aforementioned “Ghosts.”

Katie Campione

