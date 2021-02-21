Gina Carano Vows to Fight ‘Bully’ Disney – But Still Loves ‘The Mandalorian’ Star Pedro Pascal

Gina Carano came out guns blazing against Disney in her first interview since being fired from “The Mandalorian,” but there’s one person in the show’s cast for whom she has no hard feelings, and that’s the Mando himself, Pedro Pascal.

In an interview with conservative pundit Ben Shapiro, Carano acknowledged that there are significant political differences between her and Pascal and that he has done things that she’s disagreed with, referencing a tweet Pascal sent in January of Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s office phone number following the U.S. Capitol attacks. But she said that Pascal never let those differences come in between them while they were filming the hit “Star Wars” Disney+ series.

“I adore Pedro. I adore him. I know he’s said and done some hurtful things. I don’t think posting anybody’s number on social media is OK, ” she said. “But we had an agreement after we realized we were a little bit politically different. We had an agreement that, first and foremost, you’re a human being. And you’re my friend first.”

But Carano has no love lost for Disney, which fired her from season 3 of “The Mandalorian” after public outcry over social media posts the MMA-fighter-turned-actor made comparing being a conservative in Hollywood to being Jewish during the Holocaust. Even prior to that tweet, Carano said that she felt like her online presence was being monitored by the studio in a way that wasn’t done with by her co-stars.

“I’m not the only one that’s ever been bullied by this company, and I know that so deeply,” she said. “They’ve been all over me and they’ve been watching me like a hawk. And I’m watching people on the same production and they can say everything they want, and that’s where I had a problem. I had a problem because I wasn’t going along with the narrative.”

Carano also turned her ire to some “Star Wars” fans, whom she felt were not only trying to get her fired from the show but also interfere with her personal friendship with Pascal. “I just love that we’re both passionate,” she said. “We think a little bit differently, I think, through our different experiences. I know that we both have mis-stepped on our tweets. We’re not perfect. We’re human beings. But he’s not a bad human being. He’s a sweet person.”

Shapiro, who is editor of the right-wing site The Daily Wire, got the first interview with Carano since her dismissal after offering her a new job working on a film project for the site. During the interview, Carano discussed the tweet that led to her firing.

“Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors… even by children,” the post read with a picture of a Jewish woman fleeing men with clubs in 1941 attached. “Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?”

Carano said that she had been expecting a dismissal, but that she discovered it through social media and news reports before receiving an “accidental” email from Disney confirming that she was no longer on the show. She said that the purpose of her tweet was to “bring people together” and that she is “so inspired by the gentle spirit of the Jewish people.”

“It’s devastating, but the thought of this happening to anybody else, especially to somebody who could not handle this the way I can, no, they don’t get to do that. They don’t get to make people feel like that,” she said. “If I buckle, it’ll make it OK for these companies, who have a history of lying, to be lying and to do this to other people, and they’ve done it to other people, and I’m not going down without a fight.”

Reps for Disney, Lucasfilm and Pascal did not immediately respond to requests for comment.