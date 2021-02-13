Gina Carano’s Cara Dune ‘Mandalorian’ Figure Canceled by Hasbro

Hasbro, the toy brand behind the “The Mandalorian” action figures, has reportedly canceled Gina Carano’s Cara Dune action figure amid the controversy over Carano’s social media posts.

A Twitter user posted the following screenshot on Friday from retailer Big Bad Toy Store.

“We have been informed by Hasbro that they have canceled production of the Star Wars: The Black Series 6” Cara Dune (The Mandalorian) and will not be fulfilling our order. Unfortunately, this means we must cancel our pre-orders for this item. We apologize for the inconvenience and greatly appreciate your understanding.”

The Wrap has reached out to Hasbro for comment.

The former MMA fighter played Cara Dune on “The Mandalorian” for the first two seasons of the hit Disney+ show. A search on Hasbro’s store shows the current inventory of Cara Dune figures completely sold out.

Carano came under fire on Wednesday over an Instagram post in which she compared being Republican today to being Jewish during Nazi Germany. Social media reacted in a big way, causing the hashtag #FireGinaCarano to trend. Carano was dropped by Lucasfilm, and her talent agency UTA did the same shortly afterward.

“Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…even by children. Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views,” Carano wrote.

Another Instagram story post showed someone with several masks covering their entire face with the caption “Meanwhile in California.”

At last year’s Disney’s investor call, the company announced a “Mandalorian” spin-off show called “Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic” which could have potentially starred Carano’s Cara Dune.