Gina Carano Dropped From ‘The Mandalorian’ After ‘Abhorrent’ Social Media Posts

Gina Carano has been dropped from “The Mandalorian” after the actress posted “abhorrent” posts on her social media.

The former MMA fighter played Cara Dune on the series for the first two seasons of the hit Disney+ show.

“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable,” said Lucasfilm spokesperson in a statement to TheWrap.

More to come…