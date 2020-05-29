Disney+ has renewed Gina Rodriguez’s “Diary of a Future President” for a second season.
“Diary of a Future President” follows the adventures of Elena Cañero-Reed (Tess Romero) as she navigates the ups and downs of middle school on her journey to become the future president of the United States. Charlie Bushnell, Selenis Leyva and Michael Weaver also star, while Rodriguez appears as the adult Elena, the future president of the United States, in a recurring guest-starring role.
“Optimistic, heartfelt stories that inspire are fundamental to our content and creator Ilana Peña’s series delivers on these attributes in spades,” says Agnes Chu, senior vice president, Content, Disney+. “Families around the world have fallen in love with Elena and the Cañero-Reed family and we are thrilled to bring Elena’s often hilarious and always meaningful journey through adolescence back for another season. It has been wonderful to partner with the extraordinary Gina Rodriguez to champion specific, diverse points-of-view and we look forward to seeing even more of President Cañero-Reed in this next chapter.”
The series is produced by CBS Television Studios and I Can and I Will Productions. Rodriguez executive produces along with creator Ilana Peña, Keith Heisler and Molly Breeskin. Peña and Heisler are co-showrunners.
“We’re thrilled to partner with Disney+ on a series that showcases strong women both in front of, and behind the camera. They’ve been incredible champions of the show from day one,” said David Stapf, president, CBS Television Studios. “Gina’s ability to shepherd projects with new and diverse voices, combined with Ilana’s effortless blend of comedy and drama with humor and sensitivity bring this wonderful coming-of-age story to life.”
