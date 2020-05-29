Gina Rodriguez’s ‘Diary of a Future President’ Renewed by Disney+ for Season 2

CBS TV-produced series gets new 10-episode order

| May 29, 2020 @ 11:27 AM

Disney

Disney+ has renewed Gina Rodriguez’s “Diary of a Future President” for a second season.

“Diary of a Future President” follows the adventures of Elena Cañero-Reed (Tess Romero) as she navigates the ups and downs of middle school on her journey to become the future president of the United States. Charlie Bushnell, Selenis Leyva and Michael Weaver also star, while Rodriguez appears as the adult Elena, the future president of the United States, in a recurring guest-starring role.

The second season will consist of 10 episodes.

Also Read: How 'Agents of SHIELD' Survived 7 Seasons as the 'Black Sheep' of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

“Optimistic, heartfelt stories that inspire are fundamental to our content and creator Ilana Peña’s series delivers on these attributes in spades,” says Agnes Chu, senior vice president, Content, Disney+. “Families around the world have fallen in love with Elena and the Cañero-Reed family and we are thrilled to bring Elena’s often hilarious and always meaningful journey through adolescence back for another season. It has been wonderful to partner with the extraordinary Gina Rodriguez to champion specific, diverse points-of-view and we look forward to seeing even more of President Cañero-Reed in this next chapter.”

The series is produced by CBS Television Studios and I Can and I Will Productions. Rodriguez executive produces along with creator Ilana Peña, Keith Heisler and Molly Breeskin. Peña and Heisler are co-showrunners.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Disney+ on a series that showcases strong women both in front of, and behind the camera.  They’ve been incredible champions of the show from day one,” said David Stapf, president, CBS Television Studios. “Gina’s ability to shepherd projects with new and diverse voices, combined with Ilana’s effortless blend of comedy and drama with humor and sensitivity bring this wonderful coming-of-age story to life.”

Summer TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)

  • summer premiere dates tv 2020 HBO/Disney+/We TV/CBS All Access
  • The Chi Showtime
  • NOS4a2 zachary quinto AMC
  • Perry Mason HBO HBO
  • Yellowstone Paramount Network
  • Greenleaf OWN
  • doom patrol DC Universe
  • Search Party Season 3 HBO Max
  • Twilight Zone Season 2 CBS All Access
  • Don Cheadle in Black Monday Showtime
  • I'll Be Gone in the Dark HBO
  • Marriage Boot Camp We TV
  • THE BABY-SITTERS CLUB Netflix
  • Hanna Amazon Prime Video
  • Outcry Showtime
  • Tough as Nails CBS
  • Close Enough HBO Max
  • Expecting Amy HBO Max
  • Greatness Code Apple TV+
  • Little Voice Apple TV+
  • P-Valley Starz
  • Brave New World - Piilot Peacock
  • The Capture - Season 1 Peacock
  • In Deep with Ryan Lochte Peacock
  • Intelligence - Season 1 Peacock
  • The House of Ho HBO Max
  • Room 104 HBO
  • The Alienist Angel of Darkness TNT
  • The Dog House HBO Max
  • Frayed HBO Max
  • Muppets Now Disney+
  • The Umbrella Academy Netflix
  • Selling Sunset Netflix
  • Ethan Hawke Good Lord Bird Showtime Showtime
  • Love Fraud Showtime
1 of 35

Here’s when 34 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Summer is less than a month away and with everyone staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we’re imagining your plans for June, July and August have more to do with TV listings than usual. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this summer, even though there are fewer than usual due to pandemic-forced production shutdowns. But the list still includes some big titles like “The Twilight Zone” and “The Umbrella Academy,” plus original shows for upcoming streaming services HBO Max and Peacock. Click through TheWrap’s gallery to see which series will be premiering this summer and when.

Also Read: Fall TV 2020: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE