‘Ginny & Georgia’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

“Ginny & Georgia” has been renewed for Season 2 at Netflix, the streaming service said Monday.

The YA series, which launched its first season Feb. 24, follows angsty and awkward 15-year-old Ginny Miller (Antonia Gentry), who often feels she doesn’t measure up to her 30-year-old mother, the irresistible and dynamic Georgia Miller (Brianne Howey). Growing up on the move, Georgia desperately wants to put down roots in picturesque New England and give her family something they’ve never had: a normal life. But it’s not all carpool and Kombucha as Georgia’s past follows them to threaten her and her family’s fresh start.

According to Netflix, more than 52 million member households tuned into “Ginny & Georgia” during the coming-of-age series’ first 28 days on the streaming service, with the YA show making the Top 10 list in 87 countries around the world and hitting No. 1 in 46, including Australia, Brazil, Kenya and the U.S.

The second season of the mother-daughter show will feature 10 hour-long episodes, per Netflix.

“We are so appreciative of the incredible response and love you all have shown ‘Ginny & Georgia,'” showrunner/executive producer Debra J. Fisher and creator/executive producer Sarah Lampert said. “We’re especially grateful to Brianne and Toni, who set the highest bar every step of the way. We can’t wait to return to Wellsbury for Season 2.”

While the show has been generally well received, shortly after “Ginny & Georgia” debuted, singer Taylor Swift called out the series for a “lazy, deeply sexist joke” about her dating life.

Along with Howey and Gentry, “Ginny & Georgia” Season 1 stars Diesel La Torraca (Austin), Jennifer Robertson (Ellen), Felix Mallard (Marcus), Sara Waisglass (Maxine), Scott Porter (Mayor Paul Randolph) and Raymond Ablack (Joe).

Fisher and Lampert executive produced the first season of “Ginny & Georgia” along with Jeff Tahler (Madica Productions), Jenny Daly (Critical Content), Holly Hines, Daniel March (Dynamic Television), Anya Adams (GLOW, Black-ish). Elena Blekhter is a co-executive producer.