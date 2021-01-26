‘Ginny and Georgia’ Trailer: Meet a Mother-Daughter Duo ‘Like the Gilmore Girls – but With Bigger Boobs’ (Video)

Netflix dropped the trailer for “Ginny & Georgia” Tuesday, its coming-of-age TV series that follows a mother and daughter who both have some growing up to do.

In the video, which you can view here and above, young mother Georgia Miller (Brianne Howey) walks into her teenage daughter’s, Ginny (Antonia Gentry), room to show her a new shirt she’s bought her. Ginny is not a fan and groans over the selection, “Gross.” Georgia is shocked to find her tastes don’t match her daughter’s, “This is the new thing you’re doing now? Hate on mom? Come on! This is nice. We’re like the ‘Gilmore Girls’ — but with bigger boobs.”

Here’s the official description for “Ginny & Georgia”:

Angsty and awkward 15-year-old Ginny Miller (Antonia Gentry) often feels she doesn’t measure up to her 30-year-old mother, the irresistible and dynamic Georgia Miller (Brianne Howey). Growing up on the move, Georgia desperately wants to put down roots in picturesque New England and give her family something they’ve never had… a normal life. But it’s not all carpool and Kombucha as Georgia’s past follows them to threaten her and her family’s fresh start.

Along with Howey and Gentry, the drama stars Diesel La Torraca (“Little Monsters”) as Austin, Jennifer Robertson (“Schitt’s Creek”) as Ellen, Felix Mallard (“Happy Together”) as Marcus, Sara Waisglass (“Degrassi: Next Class”) as Maxine, Scott Porter (“Friday Night Lights”) as Mayor Paul Randolph and Raymond Ablack (“Narcos”) as Joe.

The show, which comes from an all-female creative team, including first-time creator/executive producer Sarah Lampert, first-time showrunner/executive producer Debra J. Fisher and director/executive producer Anya Adams launches Feb. 24 on Netflix.

Along with Lampert, and Adams, additional executive producers on “Ginny & Georgia” include Jeff Tahler (Madica Productions), Jenny Daly (Critical Content), Holly Hines and Daniel March (Dynamic Television). Elena Blekhter is a co-executive producer.