A fan came up with their own cast for a reboot of the hit sitcom “Girlfriends,” and the show’s creator, Mara Brock Akil, is fond of the idea: “Are we manifesting?”

“Someone said this needs to be the Girlfriends of today’s reboot,” a Twitter user by the profile name “_RareDefined” said in a tweet on Monday. The post was accompanied by a lineup of photos with the original cast of “Girlfriends” above the actresses fans thought should be cast in a potential reboot.

The fan’s post suggested Jill Marie Jones’ character Toni Childs be played by star Coco Jones (“Bel-Air”), Persia White’s character Lynn Ann Searcy be played by Zoe Kravitz (“The Batman”), Golden Brooks’ character Maya Denise Williams be played Keke Palmer (“Nope”) and Tracee Ellis Ross’ character Joan Carol Clayton be played by Yara Shahidi (“Peter Pan & Wendy”).

Someone said this needs to be the Girlfriends of today’s reboot. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/2Jol3qI3xl — BLH (@_RareDefined) July 2, 2023

It didn’t take long for the post to circulate online, gaining 9.4 million views and over 35,000 likes. The conversation grew out from the Twitter platform and landed on Instagram, where Brock Akil chimed in praising of the fan-created reboot cast.

“Are we manifesting?” Brock Akil questioned in the comment section of media company’s The Shade Room’s Instagram post, which reposted “_RareDefined” tweet. Brock Akil then asked R&B singer Summer Walker if she would do the music for the show after Walker supported the fan’s picks with an applause emoji in the comments.

Mara Brock Akil responding in comments on Instagram.

“Would you do the music? I love your honesty!” Brock Akil questioned.

“Girlfriends” show lovers still haven’t gotten over the series, especially since it came to an abrupt end in the midst of the 2007-08 writers strike. Like fans, Brock Akil and even “Girlfriends” executive producer Kelsey Grammer have been excited about the idea of bring the comedic drama series back to TV screens in some variation.

“We didn’t get a proper finale for the show and, boy, it broke my heart,” Grammer said in a 2022 interview. “Oh my god, I love those characters. It has not left my imagination the idea of maybe bringing one back and try to button it up at least.”

While fans have yet to get a sure-fire answer on if the series will ever return, they’ve been able to live out some of their “Girlfriends” needs through its spinoff “The Game,” which came back for another reboot in 2021. Brock Akil previously said in an interview that a “Girlfriends” comeback isn’t out of the question.

“I don’t imagine living in a world where [it’s not a] possibility, so I always leave the door open for that right,” Brock Akil said.