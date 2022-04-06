‘Girls5Eva': ‘Property Brothers,’ Hoda Kotb Among Season 2 Guest Stars

Peacock’s girls group comedy “Girls5Eva” has lined up a host of guest stars for its second season, among them “Property Brothers” Drew and Jonathan Scott, and “Today” co-host Hoda Kotb.

Also set to appear in Season 2 are “The Wire” and “Walking Dead” alum Chad L. Coleman, “Saturday Night Live” comedian Heidi Gardner, and “And Just Like That …” star Mario Cantone. “The Goldbergs’” Tim Meadows is part of the guest star cast as are Amber Ruffin, Grey Henson from “Mean Girls the Musical,” James Monroe Iglehart (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), John Lutz (“30 Rock”), Judy Gold (“Better Things”), Pat Battle from NBC New York, and “The Blacklist’s” Piter Marek.

They join previously announced guest stars Amy Sedaris and Neil Flynn.

“Girls5Eva,” about a girl group who gets back together, stars Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell and Busy Philipps.

Meredith Scardino is the showrunner and executive producer. Other EPs are Jeff Richmond, Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, David Miner and Eric Gurian. Universal Television produces the series.

Season 2 of “Girls5Eva” begins streaming on Peacock May 5.