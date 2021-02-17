‘Girls5Eva’ Teaser: Watch Tina Fey’s Peacock Girl Group Kind of Harmonize (Video)

Peacock has dropped a first look at its upcoming Tina Fey comedy “Girls5Eva,” featuring Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Busy Philipps and Paula Pell as a one-hit wonder girl group from the ’90s who attempts to stage a comeback.

In the teaser, which you can watch via the video above, you’ll see the four stars singing some truly ridiculous lyrics and kind of, sort of harmonizing. (Look, we know Bareilles and Goldsberry can belt out a tune, but for the sake of comedy, we’ve got Philipps and Pell here having a harder time.)

“Gonna be famous 5eva,” they sing. “‘Cause 4-ever’s too short/Too short/Gonna be famous 3-gether/’Cause that’s one more than 2-gether/So what are you waiting five/Girls 5eva.”

Per Peacock, “When a one-hit-wonder girl group from the 90’s gets sampled by a young rapper, its members reunite to give their pop star dreams one more shot. They may be grown women balancing spouses, kids, jobs, debt, aging parents and shoulder pain, but can’t they also be Girls5eva?”

Bareilles has the lead role of Dawn, described as a former member of Girls5eva who is now a bit restless in life managing her family’s small Italian restaurant in Queens. When the opportunity arises, Dawn reluctantly gets the band back together for a Girls5eva reunion. Goldsberry will play Wickie, who is described as “the glamorous, big-voiced, star of the group back in the day. Wickie’s solo career hit a ditch, but she’s determined to use this new opportunity to retake her rightful place as pop royalty.”

Philipps will star as Summer, “the most bubbly, but least talented member of the group,” who is now a “‘Real Housewives’ reject in yoga pants living in a New Jersey McMansion.” Pell plays Gloria, who has moved on from the group by becoming a dentist and coming out of the closet.

Meredith Scardino created the series and executive produces alongside Fey and Robert Carlock; Jeff Richmond and David Miner of 3 Arts Entertainment; and Eric Gurian of Fey’s Little Stranger banner. Kat Coiro (“SHE-HULK,” “Marry Me”) is set to direct the pilot.

The series hails from Universal Television, which also produces Pell’s Quibi comedy “The Mapleworth Murders.”