GLAAD to Host Virtual Ceremony for Annual Media Awards on July 30

LGTBQ media advocacy organization GLAAD will host a virtual ceremony for the 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards on July 30, the organization announced on Thursday.

In place of the original ceremonies planned for earlier this year, the event will now stream on GLAAD’s Facebook and YouTube pages on July 30 at 8 p.m. ET and will air on Logo on Aug. 3 at 8 p.m. ET. Events for the GLAAD Media Awards were previously being held in New York on March 19 and on April 16 at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles before the coronavirus hit.

Comedians Fortune Feimster and Gina Yashere will host the ceremony, with a special performance from Chloe x Halle. Special guests include Dolly Parton, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, Lil Nas X, the cast and producers of “Pose,” Cara Delevingne, Kaitlyn Dever, Beanie Feldstein, Lena Waithe, Dan Levy, Jonica T. Gibbs, Rachel Maddow, Ryan O’Connell, Brian Michael Smith, Peppermint, Olivia Wilde, Raquel Willis, Geena Rocero, Angelica Ross, Sonya Deville and Benito Skinner.

“Among this year’s nominees are a wide range of stories and narratives about LGBTQ people of different races, ethnicities, genders, religions and other identities that demonstrate the power of inclusion and diversity in fostering positive cultural change,” GLAAD President & CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement. “As this year’s Media Awards go virtual, we hope to send a powerful message to LBTQ people that in the midst of this culturally and politically divisive time, our visibility and voices have never been more important.”

In January, GLAAD announced over 175 nominees in 30 categories. Ryan Murphy was supposed to be awarded the Vito Russo Award. Among the TV shows nominated are “Pose,” “Schitt’s Creek,” “The Politician” and “Watchmen,” while films nominated include “Booksmart” and “Bombshell.” Outlets such as ESPN, Univision and The New York Times are nominated for their “fair, accurate and inclusive representation of the LGBTQ people and issues.”

GLAAD also this year expanded the category Outstanding Kids & Family Programming to ten nominees given the recent surge in LGBTQ inclusion in family television. This includes “Arthur” and “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.” The organization also reinstated the Outstanding Broadway Production category to celebrate the increased LGBTQ inclusion on Broadway.

The organization also previously announced that Taylor Swift and Janet Mock will be recognized for their LGBTQ advocacy.