‘Glass Onion’ Dominates Netflix Christmas Week With 82 Million Hours Watched

This Christmas it was murder, not holiday cheer that won over Netflix viewers, with “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” debuting at #1 on the streamer’s top 10 movies for the week of Dec. 19, with a collective 82.1 million views.

The return of “Emily in Paris” also had a very merry Christmas, debuting at No. 2 on Netflix’s top 10 TV shows list.

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” the sequel to “Knives Out,” dropped on Netflix Dec,. 23 and after just three days garnered 35 million household views, a figure Netflix reached by dividing the 82.1M total by 2.3 hours of runtime) from 93 countries.

The film, starring Daniel Craig as detective Benoit Blanc, features an all-star cast including Kate Hudson, Janelle Monae, Edward Norton and Kathryn Kahn, and centers on a tech billionaire who invites his friends on his private island for a getaway only for it to turn into a crime scene when someone turns up dead.

Directed by Rian Johnson, “Glass Onion” only had a one-week run in theaters, leaving out what could’ve earned Netflix $100 million or more at box office.

“Look, I would’ve loved to have as big and long a theatrical run as we could get,” Johnson said in a recent interview with TheWrap. “But I’m grateful to Netflix for stepping out of their comfort zone and doing even this version of it. And the fact that we’re in AMC and Regal and Cinemark chains, which is something they’d never done, and that they’re spending money to promote the theatrical release, I hope that’s a first step. It’s a big thing to reach across the aisle like that with the chains, and I hope we can do more of it in the future.”

As for the Lilly Collins-led comedy drama “Emily in Paris,” Season 3 came in as #2 on Netflix’s Top 10 with 117.6 million hours viewed, and its premiere beat out its first and second seasons in viewership. Season 3 picks up with Emily Cooper (Collins) still trying to find her footings and juggle a professional life and love life.

On top of having two majorly successful projects, Netflix also became the most watcher streaming platform with more spits in the Nielsen Top 10 than any other streamer combined.

Overall, Netflix’s most popular English TV series for the year included “Stranger Things” Season 4, “Wednesday” Season 1, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” among others. For non-English Tv series “All of Us Are Dead” Season 1, “Extraordinary Attorney Woo,” Season 1 of “The Marked Heart” all made Netflix’s 2022 Top 10 spots.

For film, “The Gray Man,” “The Adam Project,” “Purple Hearts,” and “Hustle” made the Top 10 spots for the English category, and “Troll,” “All Quiet,” “Black Crab” and “Through My Window” hit Top 10 spots for the year for non-English films.