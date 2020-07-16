Glendale Has Most COVID-19 Deaths, East LA the Most Cases, City Controller’s Tracker Finds

Across Los Angeles County, Glendale has the most COVID-19 deaths while East Los Angeles has the most cases, according to an updated COVID-19 tracker released by LA City Controller Ron Galperin.

The data, collected from the county’s Department of Public Health and updated daily, show that Glendale had 120 COVID-19 deaths and unincorporated East LA has 3,388 confirmed cases. The Westlake neighborhood has the second-most COVID-19 deaths at 112 and the city of South Gate has the second-most cases at 2,476, while Pico-Union has the third-most deaths at 71 and Boyle Heights has the third-most cases 2,402.

“This is a critical moment for Los Angeles as cases and hospitalizations are rising dangerously countywide,” Galperin said. “It’s clear that people of color who live in economically disadvantaged communities are disproportionately affected, showing the absolute imperative for a more equitable distribution of resources to those areas now and in the future.”

On Monday, Los Angeles was one of 30 counties on the governor’s watch list that was required to shut down indoor services for gyms, places of worship, noncritical-sector offices, malls, hair salons, nail salons, tattoo parlors and other businesses offering personal care services. Statewide, movie theaters, indoor dining and bars have also been shut down due to the increasing spread of the virus in California.