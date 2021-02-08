Literally everyone is undead in the Vampire-Western “Death Rider in the House of Vampires,” the latest film from rock legend/Director Glenn Danzig… and fans can get their first look at Danzig’s bloody homage to Italian Spaghetti Westerns and Classic Vampire Films in the action-packed pre-release trailer. Watch it right now, exclusively, at the top of the page.

“Death Rider in the House of Vampires” follows the Death Rider, who travels to the desert Vampire Sanctuary, ruled by Count Holliday. The price of admission… one untouched virgin.

Featuring a rogues gallery of horror heavyweights, “Death Rider in the House of Vampires” stars Devon Sawa as the Death Rider, Julian Sands as Count Holliday and Kim Director as Carmilla Joe. Joining them are Eli Roth as Drac Cassidy, Ashley Wisdom as Mina Belle, Victor DiMattia as Kid Vlad, Danny Trejo as Bela Latigo, and Danzig himself as the Vampire Gunslinger Bad Bathory. And, we’re told, fans should keep an eye out for lots of cool surprise cameos. Sold guys. Sold.

Yeah, we’re always here for Danny Trejo with fangs, and make-out sessions that turn into a bloodbath. But there’s a ton of really cool stuff here, (torturing a vampire by pouring molten-silver down his throat is inspired), and Julian Sands as an unrestrainedly old west-meets-goth Vampire lord is worth the price of admission alone.

Written and directed by Danzig — who also scored the Original Soundtrack which, hell yes — “Death Rider in the House of Vampires” is produced by James Cullen Bressack (director of “Beyond the Law”). The film’s release date will be announced soon.