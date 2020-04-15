Glenna Goodacre, Sculptor and Mother-in-Law of Harry Connick Jr., Dies at 80

She was known for sculpting the Vietnam Women’s Memorial in Washington, D.C.

| April 15, 2020 @ 9:45 AM Last Updated: April 15, 2020 @ 9:46 AM
Glenna Goodacre

National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum, via YouTube

Glenna Goodacre, renowned sculptor and mother-in-law to Harry Connick Jr., has died. She was 80.

Goodacre was known for designing the Sacagewea golden dollar coin that went into circulation in 2000, as well as sculpting the Vietnam Women’s Memorial in Washington, D.C. and the Irish Memorial in Philadelphia.

Connick, who is married to Goodacre’s daughter, model Jill Connick, confirmed his mother-in-law’s death on Instagram Tuesday. She died of natural causes at her Santa Fe home on Monday, according to the Associated Press.

Also Read: Disney Animator Ann Sullivan Dies of Coronavirus at MPTF Nursing Facility

“I write this with a very heavy heart. jill’s mom, glenna goodacre, died last night,” he wrote.

He also quoted his wife in the post, who said, “i lost my mother, hero and best friend today, and my heart is completely broken. she was one of the most celebrated artists of all time, and yet she always said that her greatest pieces were her two children. i will miss her love, laughter, and humor.”

“Glenna was a great hero of mine, too – she personified strength and resolve,” Connick continued. “i’ve loved her deeply since i first met her when i was 22. i love you so much, glenna. you will always be a role model to me and, more importantly, to our daughters. you will forever be in my heart. please pray for my jilly and her family. thank y’all so much…”

“She was warm, caring, funny, positive and driven,” Goodacre’s son, Tim, told the AP. “She loved to encourage and support our adventures in life, especially travel, career and of course, artistic ambition. I was fortunate to be her son.”

Goodacre is survived by her husband, her children, and her five grandchildren.

View this post on Instagram

i write this with a very heavy heart. jill's mom, glenna goodacre, died last night. jilly says, "i lost my mother, hero and best friend today, and my heart is completely broken. she was one of the most celebrated artists of all time, and yet she always said that her greatest pieces were her two children. i will miss her love, laughter, and humor." i posted some of glenna's most incredible works of art: the Vietnam Women's Memorial in Washington DC, the Irish Memorial in Philadelphia, and the Sacajawea Dollar Coin. glenna was a great hero of mine, too – she personified strength and resolve. i've loved her deeply since i first met her when i was 22. i love you so much, glenna. you will always be a role model to me and, more importantly, to our daughters. you will forever be in my heart. please pray for my jilly and her family. thank y'all so much… ❤️

A post shared by Harry Connick Jr (@harryconnickjr) on

Spring TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)

  • spring premiere dates 2020 Showtime/Netflix/ABC/Apple
  • Innocence Files Netflix
  • OUTER BANKS Netflix
  • Mrs America FX
  • The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills - Season 10 Bravo
  • FX
  • Fauda-Season-3 Netflix
  • In the Dark The CW
  • Bosch Amazon
  • #BLACKAF Netflix
  • Home Apple TV Plus Apple TV+
  • too-hot-to-handle-video Netflix
  • Friday Night in With the Morgans AMC
  • Dragnificent TLC
  • The Midnight Gospel Netflix
  • Ghost in the Shell SAC2045 Netflix
  • We're Here HBO
  • Ricky Gervais After Life Season 2 First Look Image Netflix Netflix
  • Defending Jacob Apple TV+
  • RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race VH1
  • Vida Starz
  • Showtime
  • Never Have I Ever Netflix
  • Normal People Hulu Hulu
  • Blindspot NBC
  • HOLLYWOOD Netflix
  • Trying Apple TV plus Apple TV+
  • Upload Amazon Amazon
  • Betty HBO HBO
  • The Real Housewives of Potomac - Season 4 Bravo
  • Billions Season 4 Episode 8 still Showtime
  • Rick and Morty Season 4 Adult Swim
  • The Eddy Netflix
  • Solor Opposites Hulu
  • Dead to Me Season 2 Netflix
  • I Know This Much Is True HBO
  • Bering Sea Gold Discovery
  • The Great Hulu Hulu
  • She-Ra and the Princess of Power Netflix
  • Hightown Starz
  • Snowpiercer TNT
  • DC Universe
  • The 100 The CW
  • Married at First Sight Lifetime
  • The Amazing Race CBS
  • Fox
  • BURDEN OF TRUTH The CW
  • Holey Moley ABC
  • To Tell the Truth Anthony Anderson Beats ABC
  • Janelle Monae Amazon Prime Video
  • ABC
  • Apple TV+
  • Netflix
  • Ramy Hulu
  • Celebrity Family Feud ABC
  • Press Your Luck ABC
  • Match Game ABC ABC
  • AMC
  • NOS4A2
  • Dirty John
  • RuPauls Drag Race All Stars Showtime
  • padma lakshmi Getty
1 of 62

Here’s when 61 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Spring has finally sprung and with the changing of the seasons comes the changing of many channels as a slew of shows are about to premiere. In honor of the months that bring showers and flowers, TheWrap has rounded up the start dates for not just the new and returning shows on Fox, ABC, NBC, CBS and The CW, but also the ones for the eagerly-anticipated series hitting cable channels and streaming services this spring. Click through our gallery to find out when your favorite spring shows will be back and when your (possible) new favorites will debut.

Also Read: Fall TV 2020: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)

View In Gallery

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE